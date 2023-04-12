NORTH COUNTRY, N.H. — The parents and the principal both knew there was a problem.
Chantelle and Brett Higgins relocated to Whitefield in mid-January, and right away, their two young children returned home from school with stories of bullying.
At the same time, Whitefield Elementary principal Mike Cronin was arguing for a $250,000 mental health package in the proposed budget. He pointed to the same conduct issues.
Then things got worse.
Last month the budget failed, the mental health package was scrapped, and two WES students were suspended for a threat against classmates — including the Higgins’ kids among the targets.
That has the parents and the principal asking the same question: Now what?
For the Higgins family, the answer was two-fold.
They pulled their children from school for the remainder of the academic year and took the first steps to launch a grassroots movement to craft solutions.
For Cronin, it’s a case of doing more with less.
Cuts were made elsewhere so that the school could address growing numbers of students with more significant needs.
Whitefield is not alone.
Since COVID, schools across the region, state and nation are seeing more students with mental health, behavioral, and social-emotional problems.
Increased numbers of students reported feeling sad or hopeless about themselves, were seriously considering suicide, and felt unsafe at school according to the latest Youth Risk Behavior Survey, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has warned of a “youth mental health crisis,” and several states this year have adopted or introduced legislation to make it easier to discipline, suspend, or expel students.
Making matters more difficult in New Hampshire, the state share of education spending is the lowest in the nation.
What support schools do receive has been eroded by Concord lawmakers’ push to privatize education.
The result: Granite State public schools are underfunded, overburdened, and need help.
“WE’RE STRUGGLING”
In December, Cronin appeared before the school board and spoke in favor of the $250,000 mental health package.
Among other things, it would have funded three positions at WES and a district-wide social worker.
Justifying the cost, Cronin pointed to a spike in at-risk students.
“We’re seeing almost a three-fold increase in students who have been involved with DCYF; we’re seeing a four-fold increase in student bullying and harassment investigations,” he said.
He said that with each arriving class, more students require services to address increasingly complex issues.
This year, five of eight paraprofessionals at Whitefield Elementary are assigned to the pre-Kindergarten program.
Reached this week, Cronin explained the sheer number of students needing behavioral and mental health support has led to disruptions, making it more difficult for the school to address COVID learning loss.
“[Students] manifest their stress and struggles in a variety of ways, whether it be by withdrawing, not coming to school, or sleeping in class,” Cronin said. “We also see students who externalize their stress through disruptive verbal and physical behaviors, dysregulated emotions or unsafe actions. Overall, the impact to their learning and the learning of others is a concern.”
“INCLUDING THE COMMUNITY”
Chantelle and Brett’s two children returned home from their first day at Whitefield Elementary to report that one child had struck another in the face.
“I was like, ‘Oh wow, great first day.’ And then it just went on and on. Every single day they were coming home, ‘This kid at recess did this,’” Chantelle said.
Others corroborated those stories, they said, and at one point, after a back-and-forth exchange on the school bus, a young girl sprayed perfume in their son’s eyes.
Chantelle and Brett hadn’t seen such problems at their kids’ former school in southern New Hampshire, which had triple the enrollment.
The final straw came in March when two students allegedly created a list of classmates they didn’t like. Rumors swirled it was a “kill list” and included the Higgins’ children.
“We were just flabbergasted,” Brett said.
School administration and Whitefield Police investigated the threat and determined no danger. The responsible students were suspended for a week and referred to counseling.
For the family, it raised concerns about a lack of disciplinary enforcement at the school.
“We determined through light reading of the school handbook, and beyond that, what [the students] did should have been punishable up to expulsion. They should have been removed from the school; they weren’t,” Brett said.
Afterward, the Higgins felt the community should have been more involved.
The public wasn’t notified of the incident until more than a week later, after word broke on social media, and the Higgins said their offer to help the school with anti-bullying measures was not acted upon.
In response, Chantelle and Brett took the first steps to raise awareness and launch a grassroots effort.
They hosted a “Parents Against Bullying” event at their function hall and community center, The Dwelling Place, in downtown Whitefield.
Disappointingly, only one other parent showed up.
During an hour-long discussion, they agreed more transparency was needed, more communication was warranted, and more families needed to take an active role.
At one point the other parent in attendance directed a comment to the WES administration, who were not present, “Obviously you know there’s a problem, why are you not including the community in the solution?”
“WE DON’T WANT TO BE THE NEXT”
Cronin understands why the proposed budget failed and the $250,000 mental health package was defeated.
“We knew that the revenue side of the budget was going to make the district’s proposal a challenge,” he said. “I appreciated the willingness of the voters to consider it and do not fault anyone for the outcome. We live in difficult economic and social times, and personal decisions had to be made about the budget.”
Cronin said the school would make cuts and reorganize staff to meet ongoing needs without more money.
Funds will be shifted to the Muli-Tiered System of Support for Behavioral Health and Wellness (MTSS-B) program, to boost staffing for Tier Two and Three support for students with academic, behavioral, and wellness needs.
“It is at the second and third tiers of the MTSS-B that we have been struggling and where additional supports would be targeted. That is where small groups of students and individuals work with and are supported by professionals specializing with more behavioral and mental health strategies. School Counselors, Social Workers, Clinical Counselors are joined by learning specialists to work directly with students in skills to better navigate complex social dynamics and powerful emotions. Although those supports are available, there have not been enough to meet the increased need of students having experienced traumas and circumstances that were beyond their control. To address the needs that still exist despite a budget number we made cuts so that the mental health and safety of students can be addressed,” Cronin said.
Meanwhile, Chantelle and Brett Higgins have started to use The Dwelling Place as a platform for positive cultural change.
The venue has hosted a regular grade 1-6 Pokemon Trading Club and has scheduled a parent-supervised grades 6-8 Middle School Spring Fling later this month. They have followed a daddy-daughter dance in February with plans for a mother-son dance in May.
They would also like to hold another Parents Against Bullying event at some point and hope it draws more people.
If all goes well, they said, a grassroots coalition could work hand-in-hand with the school to provide anti-bullying supports. One idea is to serve as volunteer monitors for the halls and at recess, where most issues seem to occur.
Noting the WES incident was made public days after six were killed in the Nashville school shooting, the Higgins want to do their part to protect this corner of the North Country.
Said Brett, “We don’t want to be the next community in the news.”
