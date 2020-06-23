Community COVID Quilt Calls for Submissions

Misty Colby, owner of the Yarn Bank in St. Johnsbury, completed a square for the community COVID discoverey quilt using knitting and crochet.

Catamount Arts, St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, and the Yarn Bank have announced a community quilting project in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Community members of all ages are invited to craft a square that answers the question, “What have you discovered or learned while staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic?”

Participants are asked to identify something that brought joy and inspiration, something they might continue to pursue even after the pandemic is behind us. “Maybe you learned to use Zoom, bake bread, or speak Spanish,” the project’s guidelines suggest, “or maybe you discovered how much you miss hugs, love board games, or enjoy hiking.”

People can participate by creating a 12”x12” square in any medium, including traditional quilting, embroidery, applique, knitting, crochet, felting, painting, or using natural materials. No border is required as squares will be attached to a background fabric after submission.

Square pieces can be mailed to or dropped off at Catamount Arts by July 31. Pieces received will be compiled into a cohesive “quilt” and exhibited in a downtown store window in the fall. The pieces will then be returned to their creators.

Participation is free, but registration is required by visiting www.catamountarts.org and selecting the Community COVID Discovery Quilt tab under Shows & Events. Participants are encouraged to post photos of work in progress on Facebook (tagging Catamount Arts) or Instagram (#COVIDquilt).

Questions about the Community COVID Discovery Quilt project can be directed to Anne at acampbell@catamountarts.org

