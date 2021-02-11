DANVILLE — The longstanding Danville School sports team nickname, the Indians, will be the subject of a community forum on Wednesday, March 3, on Zoom.
The discussion is expected to include several student presentations on the controversial nickname and mascot. A letter from staff and faculty will also be presented.
Additional comments or presentations by students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the public are encouraged and welcome.
The special school board meeting will begin with a short “board reorganization” at 5:30 p.m., following March 2 election. The forum itself will start around 6 p.m.
The board held an initial forum on the mascot on Oct. 6. That forum, held on Zoom, had 22 participants and ran for about an hour.
At the Oct. 6 forum, the board passed a motion to encourage open dialogue both within the school and the community about the mascot/nickname issue.
A list of communications sent to the School Board on the issue to date is available on the school board’s website.
Plans for the upcoming March 3 forum were finalized at a regular Danville school board meeting on Feb. 2.
David Schilling, Principal of Danville Middle and High School, and Sarah Welch, Principal of Danville Elementary, reported that students across age groups have been approaching them on their own about the issue.
“What I have to tell you right now is that people are doing their research and they are doing their research in a really thorough and impressive way,” said Schilling at a Jan. 5 school board meeting.
Danville High School senior Autumn Larocque is expected to present at the March forum.
“[Autumn] has been working on several different pieces of this: educational components, interviews with other students, with staff, with community leaders,” said Schilling on Feb. 2. “She’s put an outreach survey out to students and to staff and she’s led some discussions in student advisory about this. She plans to summarize her findings in the form of a video for the March board meeting.”
Larocque wrote an overview of her senior project looking into the mascot issue in the school’s January/February 2021 Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Newsletter.
“Here at Danville, a senior project is really a service project,” she wrote. “[…] while these last 18 years have been nothing short of spectacular, there has been one constant issue as I’ve grown from elementary school to middle school, and now to my last year in high school: our mascot.”
Schilling shared that members of the student body and community have reached out to the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation, a state-recognized Vermont tribe mainly residing in the NEK. He also said they have considered perspectives from the National Congress of American Indians and the American Psychological Association.
“I think people have been approaching this from a very all-encompassing perspective including looking at it from historical angles,” said Schilling. “People are really trying to dive into this with a 360-degree perspective.”
A letter from participating faculty and staff is expected to be presented on March 3 as well.
“The faculty is grateful the board has endorsed a discussion of this and there’s a group that has decided to write a letter and they’d like to present that in March,” said Schilling.
An elementary student group may also present at the forum.
“There is a group of elementary students that approached myself and Dave in December about wanting to work on identifying how to make Danville more inclusive and how to work towards changing the mascot,” Welch told the board on Feb. 2. “They’ve been meeting with me regularly and want to do a presentation, much shorter, I’m assuming, than our high schoolers, for the board next month as well.”
“That showed up on our doorstep when we had very nice handwritten letters from that group of students,” continued Schilling. “They wrote a letter to me, they wrote a letter to Sarah, and they wrote a letter to Kassie at the front desk. And they were pretty convinced that, out of all of us, Kassie [Thresher, one of Danville School’s Administrative Assistants] had the most power to listen to them. So that was a great conversation with them.”
According to Mark Tucker, CCSU superintendent, state legislation to address the mascot issue has not yet been taken up.
“I think [the legislature] is aware of it and concerned about it, but they are focused on things like yield rate and additional legislation around statewide teacher health care,” said Tucker at the Feb. 2 school board meeting. “I did hear, conversationally, from one of the legislators a comment to the effect of, ‘It would be nice if this was just taken care of locally and didn’t require of us to take any action.’”
Robert Edgar, school board member, said he thought the few towns the issue is pertinent to should address it themselves.
“Out of the about 70 schools in the state, you can get ‘em all on one hand who have a nickname that needs to be addressed,” he said on Feb 2.
Last October, Rutland High School in Southern Vermont retired their mascot and nickname. They were previously known as “the Raiders.”
Following a school board meeting this past Tuesday, Feb. 9, Rutland adopted the raven, selected by school students, as their new mascot.
