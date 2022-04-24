GILMAN — Sharon Eaton has lived in this part of Lunenburg for more than half her life, settling in Gilman village in 1989 with her husband, Brad, whose family bought a farm on Route 2. They met in her native state of Montana.
She has responded to the needs of this rural, isolated village in myriad ways, founding the Riverside Boarding & Grooming; then, out of necessity, Riverside Rescue, a nonprofit, no-kill animal shelter, almost 20 years ago — a business that grew to care for animals in need across the region — and often, their owners, too.
“In a small community like ours, everybody knows everybody,” she said.
And she’s not been one to look away when a need presents itself — 4-legged, or 2-legged.
“I’ve tried to always be there to provide services to those in need, to help anybody that we can,” she said of her family’s philosophy in operating Riverside.
Often assisting with animals in need interfaces with humans in need, and they’re often older folks who need the most help, said Eaton.
She shared a story about hugging an elderly man who needed help with his cat, and who was a recent widower. He stood in the lobby of Riverside and just wouldn’t let go of her.
Fast forward to the summer of 2019 — and the day the Gilman Senior Center was being razed.
“I knew it closed, but it wasn’t until they took the building down I was like, ‘Oh, no, this is terrible,’” said Eaton.
The center by the bridge had been serving seniors since the nonprofit was founded in 1973, but was no longer sound and was condemned.
“This can’t happen,” she remembers thinking to herself, as they demolished the building that day.
She asked to be on the board of the Gilman Senior Center.
“We need a place for our seniors to get help,” said Eaton. Though she already had a lot on her plate, she made room for this. It was just too important not to.
After the senior center shuttered, seniors started coming to her when they needed help, “We scooped a lot of people up.”
Eaton said area agencies that work with seniors have helped them make a patchwork system to get through this time without a center and meal site, and for that, she’s grateful.
The Meals on Wheels for one, which have been provided through the Lyndon Area Meal Site at the Darling Inn under contract until October, have helped to fill the gap. But having a meal site and other critical services locally for seniors is important, said Eaton, and she and her board of seven are working hard to make it happen.
Now the senior center’s board president, Eaton has been leading the effort to make sure that seniors in Gilman get a senior center back in their lives.
Former Parsonage Purchased
An old parsonage belonging to the Catholic diocese that was most recently the Head Start location prior to its move to Gilman School was on the market and the senior center board was eyeing the building at 18 Parrish St.
When it went under contract for purchase, they were devastated.
Then, the deal fell through.
The board didn’t have enough for the $71,000 asking price.
The Ampersand Energy company, which runs a power plant at the old Gilman Paper Mill, helped to make the possible purchase with a $45,000 loan.
Pam Kathan, one of the senior center board’s directors, works at the company, said Eaton.
With the Ampersand loan, the senior center only had to come up with the balance, about $30,000, and they bought the building.
Kathan this week said, “This new Senior Center is so exciting… After almost four years without one, Gilman is finally getting back a crucial part of the community. I am glad to be able to participate in this project and I want to thank my employer, Ampersand Operations for their generosity in helping to obtain the building.
“Many communities, including Dalton where I am from, will gain back bingo, meals, companionship and more. It makes me proud to be working with Sharon Eaton and the Board to get this new Senior Center up and running as soon as we can,” said Kathan. She said employees at the mill also enjoyed the meals and supported the center and look forward to doing so again.
Local Companies Play Big Role
“I want to give a big thank you to Derrick Williams of Unlimited Building LLC, his employees (great guys), and to the following for their assistance in this life-altering project: Luke Colby Electrical, Rob Marier Plumbing, Bob Lund Little Buggy Landscaping, the Water Department, and to all of you who have donated so far,” said Kathan.
Williams, owner of the contracting company, this week said, “I feel that the senior center plays an integral role in our town providing meals, social interaction and recreational activities… This is why I agreed to take on the project despite my overwhelming schedule. Williams likewise expressed gratitude to his own crew, as well as the other local companies working hard to complete the new senior center and all who have donated to the effort.
What Eaton and her fellow board members had hoped would be a simple renovation project at the building they bought turned into “a ginormous project,” she said, expressing gratitude for the dedicated contracting crew’s commitment to see the project through. Major structural issues have required much more work than at first anticipated.
Help Needed For Fundraising
With grants totaling $50,000 received so far to help with the renovation costs that ballooned to $140,000, the center is seeking needed donations and is continuing to fundraise.
Providing a safe place for seniors for the meal site in addition to connection for services such as social work and more is a dream that the board is looking to make good on very soon, vowed Eaton.
She said in addition to the hot lunches on-site, bingo was a big draw at the former center and people miss it.
A commercial stove was donated by the senior center program in Orleans that merged with the one in Barton, and the construction crew used a tractor to help load the roughly 700-pound stove and get it to Gilman, said Foreman Chris Dow, who works for Williams.
That donation saved more than $4,200, said Eaton.
Eaton showed the kitchen area being built, a new ADA-compliant restroom that will be completely accessible inside the entryway, an office where confidential matters can be discussed, the great room, and the upstairs space, which, save for a bit of sprucing up, will remain intact with ideas for later use, once the center is up and running.
They’ve spent their construction budget in-hand, and are “at a dead stop” said Eaton on Wednesday, saying the contractor is still there “by the grace of God.”
The connections to the town’s sewer and water were gifted by the water district, on whose board the late senior center director, Giselle Hallee’s husband, Don, sits.
The gift of those connections is in Giselle Hallee’s name, said Eaton.
“We didn’t have to pay for that, which is a blessing,” she shared.
Of the hoped-for October, 2022 opening, Eaton said that’s what they’re shooting for, “If all of the money comes together …”.
Though the task has been often overwhelming, Eaton said, “I have to do this. I’m going to retire, and this has to be done so that I can move on and know there’s a safe place for seniors in our community.”
“Essex County is one of the poorest counties in the state,” added Eaton, of the lower-than-hoped-for net from a campaign in the region to solicit donations.
Seniors across the river in Whitefield, Lancaster and Dalton also used the Gilman center.
She said she’s been in touch with Sen. Bernie Sanders’s office, and they’ve been helpful in guiding the board to resources that may help out.
“It’s really important to me we take care of our older generation,” said Eaton. “We have to get there. When we get it open, we’ll just have to work to keep it open and that’s do-able and I will always do what I can to keep it open.”
She said with a smile as she locked the front door, “This will be here forever, which is amazing.”
The center’s website is: gilmanseniorcenter.org.
A fundraiser for the center is now being conducted to sell raffle tickets for a Memorial Day BBQ kit for four, with tickets available through the website.
The website features a countdown clock to the opening of the center and notes that about $100,000 is needed to close the gap to complete the ambitious undertaking.
The Gilman Senior Center is a registered 501 (c) (3) nonprofit and donations are tax-deductible.
Donations can be sent to the Gilman Senior Center, P.O. Box 38, Gilman, VT 05904.
