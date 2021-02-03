Community Health Centers Face COVID Staffing Crunch

The health care industry already faced a worker shortage.
COVID-19 made it worse.
Community Health Centers face staff shortfalls as workers cope with higher burnout rates and increased home responsibilities during the pandemic.
That was the message delivered to Sen. Maggie Hassan during a roundtable Monday.
Kris McCracken, President and CEO, Amoskeag Health, voiced concern about the emotional and physical toll of COVID on healthcare workers.
“We’re all just stepping up to do what we can to try and keep our staff afloat, and keep their cheer up,” McCracken said. “Watching those recordings of nurses and providers that are spending last moments with people, I really do worry about staff burnout.”
The supply of health care workers was a problem before COVID-19. The World Health Organization predicts a worldwide shortfall of 18 million health care workers by 2030. The pandemic added to the issue.
Joshua Dufresne, acting CEO of Springfield Medical Care Systems, said fewer workers has led to competitive hiring practices.
“Jobs are tough,” he said. “Everybody is fighting over nursing staff and provider staff.”
As an example, he pointed to a vaccine rollout planned for local pharmacies, located in close proximity to Springfield Medical.
“They’re already recruiting nurses away for more than double what I pay them hourly, which is really tough,” he said. “I know a few folks that are taking advantage of that. I can’t stop them and I can’t blame them.”
Meanwhile, patient volume is down during COVID.
Dufresne worried about the community impact. Those with untreated chronic conditions are more susceptible to the coronavirus, he said.
“By taking some time with those patients, keeping them healthy, we see that they do better if they actually do get COVID-19,” he said, adding, “That’s probably my biggest concern. Individual patients putting off those chronic conditions and then ending up in an emergency room or worse.”
Fewer patients mean less income. McCracken said Amoskeag Health lost $2.5 million in patient revenue over the first nine months of the pandemic.
“We are trying to move back towards the middle and stabilize,” she said.
Another issue raised during the roundtable was staff vaccination.
Greg White, CEO of Lamprey Health Care, said nearly 30% of his staff declined the shot when vaccinations opened last month, either because they doubted its safety or its effectiveness.
Following internal education efforts, he said, those numbers “have improved significantly over the last couple of weeks.”
Other community health centers reported similar numbers.
Ken Gordon, CO of Coos County Family Health Services in Berlin, said Coos Country Health Services in Berlin had an 85% vaccination rate for staff, up from 75% when the program opened.
He said more staff joined in when they “saw that other people were surviving.”
Minority groups have been particularly hesitant to be vaccinated, according to participants in Monday’s roundtable.
During the first phase of vaccination at Amoskeag, McCracken said, “Out of the people that declined it was highly concentrated in our populations of color. And we just need to recognize … racism and lack of trust and how communities have been experimented on. The history. And really just directly taking that topic to heart.”
Hassan worked to secure a three-year funding extension for New Hampshire’s community health centers as part of Congress’ year-end funding bill. She also lauded a bipartisan effort to end the practice of surprise medical billing which she said would provide an estimated $18 billion in savings.
