Community Invited To Scatter Stars Around St. Johnsbury

Community members of all ages are invited to help harness the light during the winter season by filling downtown St. Johnsbury with stars. Anyone can participate in the project, the latest endeavor by StJ Art on the Street, a public art collaboration to bring beauty to downtown storefronts.

Participants are encouraged to pick up paper stars at Cosmic Cup Café, the foyer of 142 Eastern, Moose River Lake & Lodge or Boxcar & Caboose. Decorate your star anyway you see fit, with painting, drawing, collage materials or text, and then return it by Monday, Nov. 23 to the foyer at 142 Eastern. The decorated stars will be gathered and displayed in windows on Eastern Avenue and Railroad Street for a Winter NEK Starlight Exhibition.

