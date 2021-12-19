The St Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, The St Johnsbury Community Hub, First Night North, and Catamount Arts are presenting Light Remedy, a community lighting project that will be displayed on New Year’s Eve on Main Street.
Hundreds of school children are decorating fabric lanterns that will be hung on the fence owned by Rural Edge on Main Street. The lanterns will be decorated with themes of good intentions, hopes, and wishes for the new year. Community members of all ages are invited to participate by decorating a lantern this weekend during St J Sparkles Holiday Weekend.
The project is funded by a Vermont Community Foundation Northeast Kingdom Fund grant.
