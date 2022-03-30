Community Members Pushing For Wintertime Shelters In The NEK

Concerned community members collaborated online Tuesday evening about the need for regional warming shelters.
“Our immediate goal is to create two warming shelters by the next winter,” said Jennifer Carlo, executive director of Northeast Kingdom Collaborative, who moderated the 90-minute discussion. She identified the Collaborative as a region-wide convening organization to bring people together to find common solutions to regional challenges.
The Northeast Kingdom does not have a warming shelter, and the people who logged into the meeting said it’s a regional need that must be met.
Several organizations were represented, including Northeast Kingdom Community Action, Northeast Kingdom Human Services, the Agency of Human Services, RuralEdge, Vermont Cares, Orleans and Caledonia community restorative justice centers and the town of St. Johnsbury.
There hasn’t been an overnight warming shelter in St. Johnsbury since the winter of 2019/20. It was a 10-bed shelter operated out of a Northeast Kingdom Human Services facility off Hospital Drive next to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center.
“It served 10 people every single night,” said Jenna O’Farrell, NEKCA director. “Sometimes we had a waitlist and had to turn people away.”
That winter season was to be the last at the NKHS property, and the shelter need since then has been covered in large part by the state’s motel voucher program, which received a huge influx of federal money to assist homeless people during the pandemic.
Homeless people with motel vouchers have been lodged locally at the Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury, the Colonnade Inn in Lyndonville, Maurice’s in Canaan, and the Pinecrest Motel & Cabins in Barton.
There are currently 100 adults and 39 children utilizing the voucher program in the Northeast Kingdom, O’Farrell said.
The voucher program as it currently exists will not be available next winter, she said, and there will be homeless people who will need shelter.
“Street homelessness is at a level that I’ve never seen,” she said. “The primary ask of this group is to double the space we had prepandmeic to meet the needs of the folks who are literally homeless on our streets.”
Patrick Shattuck, executive director of RuralEdge, talked about efforts to increase permanent housing options in the region, including nine apartment units on Cherry Street in St. Johnsbury that will soon be welcoming people who were previously homeless.
But, he said, housing availability won’t rise to meet the need for a wintertime warming shelter. Said Susan Cherry, executive director of the Community Restorative Justice Center in St. Johnsbury, “There will always be a group of people who need a little bit more support.”
Appreciating The Need
“What Jenna has talked about is a real void,” he said. “It’s so important that we’re all in this together and looking for solutions.”
Shattuck said he is encouraged that people outside the social services sector are taking an interest in addressing the need, understanding its far-reaching impacts. Referencing recent words of support from St. Johnsbury Chamber Director Gillian Sewake, Shattuck said, “it’s wonderful to have cheerleaders who are able to offer a different perspective.”
St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead said, “(Homelessness) is a huge problem that a lot of people need to be together in solving,” he said. “The homeless problem is on the doorstep, literally,” he said. At least once a week on his way out of the Welcome Center where his office is located he’ll encounter someone sitting there because they have no place to go.
“I have to ask them to leave and I’m not sure where they’re ending up,” Whitehead said.
Overcoming Challenges
Emily Soskin, cases manager at the St. Johnsbury Vermont Cares location, said she knows there’s a need for a warming shelter, but the larger more meaningful steps must be toward permanent housing. She said she appreciated the people who were part of the meeting Tuesday, but took exception to some notable absences.
“We are very conspicuously missing any representation (of municipal officials) from Orleans County,” said Soskin, who was born and raised there. “It’s awesome we have Chad and Jim (Brown, St. Johnsbury Planning Commission) here, but where are the people from Orleans County? We cannot talk about marketing strategies when we don’t have somebody from one of the large counties who gives a crap and can be a part of this meeting.
“The biggest barrier to things like warming shelters has been city councils and select boards,” she said. “Until the people who run these towns get on board nothing we talk about will make a difference.”
Barbara Morrow, executive director of the Orleans County Restorative Justice Center, said a necessary step to move forward with the warming shelter endeavor is to get buy-in from the communities.
“Once you get a plan, you engage people who could be your detractors and you get them involved early in the process,” she said.
Helping people understand that it’s about an overall community need should be the goal, she said. “It’s not ‘these people’ it’s not ‘those people,’ it’s citizens. All of the people are community members.”
Brown said he’s seen the NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) play out around the effort of addressing homelessness, and the commission is undertaking the discussion about what locations in the town a shelter would work.
“We are seriously diving in head-first, knowing that this problem is out there,” he said.
Kelsey Staveseth, the executive director at NKHS, said there needs to be targeted outreach that answers key questions surrounding the issue of a warming shelter. “Why is this good for the community? What’s in it for me?”
Soskin said the next steps should include connecting with organizers of shelters operating in other Vermont communities to get suggestions on how to locate and run a shelter. “Talk to the people who fought this battle and found a way to win it,” she said.
As large communities in the Kingdom, St. Johnsbury and Newport were referenced multiple times regarding possible locations for the shelters, but other towns would be considered, planners said. Still, O’Farrell said, there needs to be consideration about where supplemental services are located.
Morrow said Barton and Derby are other shelter location considerations. And don’t forget about “northern Essex County, which gets left out in every frickin conversation.”
Tuesday’s meeting was the fourth around the topic of opening a warming shelter in the Kingdom. The next step is to take the information shared to formulate a plan of action.
Morrow said she’s concerned that there isn’t enough time.
“We’ve got eight months (until winter) and my bet is that at the end of eight months we’re not going to have a warming shelter,” she said.
She was invited to join a smaller group of people focused on taking the next steps to make shelters a reality. She agreed but warned the others that she will not be passive in the work.
“I’m like a bull in a China closet and we’ve got to produce,” she said.
