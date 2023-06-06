LANCASTER — Community members have launched parallel efforts to quell unrest at an upcoming LGBTQ+ event.
It comes after right-wing media outlets and social media channels targeted a Drag Story Hour scheduled for Weeks Memorial Library on Sunday, June 11.
Anticipating protests outside of the Drag Story Hour, Selectman Leon Rideout has arranged for an alternate event, Meet Your Hometown Heroes, at Lancaster Town Hall from noon to 2 p.m.
It will feature a barbecue, touch a truck, and stories read by emergency responders, veterans and town workers.
A social conservative and former Republican state representative, Rideout aims to avoid an ugly, partisan confrontation on Main Street.
“I just felt [Meet Your Hometown Heroes] was more constructive than going down there,” Rideout said.
Meanwhile, regional LGBTQ+ advocates have called for a “show of support” outside of the library during Drag Story Hour.
Members, and allies, of the greater Coos and Grafton County LGBTQ+ communities have promoted the counter-protest through social media channels.
One widely-shared social media post claims, “the protest to the story hour has been agitated by outside extremist groups” and states, “we have a right to live free from terroristic threats and intimidation.”
Those on both sides of the issue have expressed concerns about outside agitators (right- and left-wing) participating in the protest and counter-protest.
Neither the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Information and Analysis Center nor local law enforcement has found evidence to support those claims.
Outwardly, Rideout and members of the LGBTQ+ community habe formed an unlikely alliance over their mutual concern about the demonstrations turning ugly.
However, Rideout said it wasn’t as surprising as it might seem.
While he views drag queens as adult entertainment unsuitable for children, Rideout said it was critical for Lancaster residents of all sexual orientations to work together for the greater good.
“It’s not my business what people do in their personal life,” Rideout said. “We know there’s an LGBT community [here]. I’ve got people I know who are gay, and it doesn’t affect my friendship with them or how I relate to them on a daily basis. They treat me with respect and I treat them with respect. I think the vast majority of Lancaster residents are that way.”
PUSHBACK
Drag Story Hour is being hosted by North Conway-based White Mountains Pride at the request of a Lancaster area resident.
The event features drag performers reading stories to children. The children are brought by their parents or guardians. Attendance is optional. No unaccompanied adults are allowed. The library will be otherwise closed.
The event has faced growing pushback since it was announced approximately two months ago.
A handful of opponents attended a Select Board meeting on May 15, demanding the town intervene on account the event was, in their words, leftist political indoctrination and “grooming.”
One person stated that library namesake William Dennis Weeks would not “have taken any pride in Pride Week.”
When the board declined to act, an online petition was launched.
It has received more than 520 signatures to date and asks the 1st Circuit Court of New Hampshire “to enjoin the Trustees of the Weeks Memorial Public Library from permitting this unlawful recreational event.”
Meanwhile an anonymous tipster contacted the conservative talk show Louder With Crowder, which did a six-minute segment on Lancaster’s Drag Story Hour.
During the segment, host Steven Crowder told his conservative audience, “Make your voices heard. We’re not saying ‘Go and be violent’ but if you’re a parent you should let them know [how you feel].”
Later in the segment, however, he seamlessly transitions to comments about “if someone actually wants to grope your children, if someone hands pornography to your children … if you’re not willing to get, I don’t know, a little rambunctious. I don’t think that makes anyone an extremist.”
He concludes by saying, “if you live in that community, show up to a town hall, make your voices heard, if you guys don’t want this in your town, then make sure it doesn’t take place in your town.”
In contrast to that segment, Rideout, a staunch Republican, urged residents to tone down the rhetoric.
To ease tensions, he organized Meet Your Hometown Heroes at Town Hall at the same time as Drag Story Hour.
“I’ve heard there are some people who want to protest. If I talk to them, I’ve asked them to put their energy into [Meet Your Hometown Heroes] instead. Bring your kids down here. And let them do their thing down there [at the library],” Rideout said.
“I’VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS BEFORE”
White Mountains Pride rented the Weeks Memorial Library’s Wingate Hall meeting room for Drag Story Hour.
The library abided by its non-discrimination policy for Wingate Hall rental, and the Select Board has upheld that policy.
Library director Barbara Robarts stood by the non-discrimination policy and said it would be wrong to suspend it on the basis of personal feelings.
“Who has the right to draw the line? Do you have the right? Because your line will be in a different place than my line,” Robarts said. “I don’t think we have the right to draw that line. Some seem to feel it’s one place, some another.”
Robarts, who has been at the library since 1980 and been library director since 1985, said the negative reaction to Drag Story Hour was unprecedented.
“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” she said. “You see it all over the country but somehow you think that it won’t come up here to nice, polite, sweet Lancaster.”
The library staff and Board of Trustees have been subjected to ongoing harassment since Drag Story Hour was announced.
“There’s been a lot of telephone harassment from people who won’t let you know who they are or where they’re calling from,” Robarts said. “A week ago I got near constant phone calls for three hours. Yesterday I had four or five. I never knew when I pick up the phone what it’s going to be, whether it’s going to be pornographic comments, or just an angry person, we just don’t know.”
It’s been disheartening, Robarts said.
“I’m disappointed in the reaction. I didn’t expect name-calling. And I’m frustrated that people can’t seem to see that when we have a Constitution that says we have certain freedoms. It’s not ‘I have freedoms and you don’t.’ We all have these freedoms and we have to learn to live together as much as we can, with our differences. And I don’t see that happening right now. It’s sad,” Robarts said.
She offered the following words to those intending to protest outside of the event.
“If it’s not your thing, don’t come. Don’t cause any grief to anybody else. Be somewhere else,” she said, adding, “Hopefully, after Sunday, people will be able to let it go.”
