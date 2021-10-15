ST. JOHNSBURY — All signs along a route for the domestic awareness Walk for Justice Thursday pointed toward the need to continue such public events.
“Nationwide, an average of 3 women are killed by a current or former intimate partner every day,” stated one sign.
Another one read, “1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.”
The signs, stuck in the ground or otherwise attached to fences or posts, appeared near downtown sidewalks where supporters of domestic violence awareness walked. About 50 people who assembled for the walk were encouraged to read the information printed on the signs as they passed by them.
Prior to the start of the walk was a brief ceremony in Courthouse Park. In describing the roughly half-mile route that included walking up Eastern Avenue, Teresa Gould, legal advocate for Umbrella, referenced the signs.
“Along the way we have quite a few yard signs with some really hard statistics to read, but they’re really telling,” she said.
The event was sponsored by Umbrella and the Caledonia and southern Essex County Domestic Violence Task Force. Umbrella Executive Director Amanda Cochrane welcomed the supporters at the park, expressing the importance of taking steps and a public stand against domestic violence.
“We really just want to call attention to domestic violence in our communities and to acknowledge that domestic violence isn’t only physical but is also emotional, financial and can impact lives in really serious and long-lasting ways and so we’re really here to pay tribute to that today,” she said.
Gould invited a domestic violence survivor named Patty to join her while she read a poem Patty had written called “Walk.” With a leashed golden retriever named Bojangles, Patty stood with Gould as the poem was read.
WALK
Walk away from people who put you down.
Walk away from fights that will never be resolved.
Walk away from trying to please people who will never see your worth.
The more you walk away from things that poison your soul,
The healthier you will be.
Following the recitation of the poem, singer-songwriter and Kingdom All Stars band member Siri Jolliffe sang a song she wrote called “Lies” while playing her guitar. Jolliffe had written the song for Umbrella’s fundraising gala this past summer.
Umbrella is an organization that serves the Northeast Kingdom by supporting victims of domestic violence. Go online to umbrellaNEK.org to learn more and to provide support.
Jolliffe, a high school student, told the group that writing the song was a challenge.
“It was really an emotional process for me because even though I didn’t have anything that I could bring to the table because I’ve never been through all of that (domestic violence) before it was still really emotional just thinking about it and it took me a really long time to really get the words to come to the surface,” she said.
Among the lyrics she sang for the Courthouse gathering were “And you said you would protect me but it was you who made me bleed, So why did I deserve your hate, for loving me?”
Reflecting on the Walk for Justice on Friday, Cochrane said such events by themselves will not end domestic violence, but it’s important to make it public.
“By holding events like the Walk for Justice, we are helping to make visible a community problem that is far too common here in the NEK. It is important for community members to know that everyone knows someone who has been impacted by domestic violence in order to motivate them to work towards ending it,” Cochrane said in an email. “…continuing to call out domestic violence in the way we did yesterday, we hope it will empower survivors to know that there is help available to them and that what they are experiencing is not OK.”
She said she was encouraged along the walking route by passersby who indicated support.
Cochrane has been the director at Umbrella for 3½ years and said support for the organization around prevention efforts will hopefully lead to a future with fewer instances of domestic violence.
“I would also say that we have been able to grow our base of supporters over the last several years which indicates that our community increasingly recognizes the importance of supporting survivors of domestic and sexual violence,” she said. “In order to reduce incidents of domestic violence, we will need more innovative ways of dealing with those who cause harm in relationships than currently exist. While we are hopeful that better solutions could be found, we are certainly not there yet.”
