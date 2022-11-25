The community mourned the passing of Dick Lawrence as friends and colleagues recalled a humble man who was dedicated to his community and was known for a legacy of service that could have filled multiple lives.
Richard “Dick” Lawrence died Thursday morning at the age of 80. Lawrence was a lifelong Lyndon resident. He served seven terms in the Vermont House of Representatives, over a decade of municipal service as a Lyndon selectman and town moderator, and over 30 years as a corporator and trustee of Lyndon Institute. He was a dairy farmer, businessman and longtime president of the Caledonia County Fair, for which many highlighted his enduring legacy. Lawrence also served with countless other boards and organizations, like Lyndon Rotary, the Caledonia County Farm Bureau, and many others.
“Dick stands out in my mind as the most dedicated public servant that I have ever known,” said David Stahler Sr., who noted he served with Lawrence on various Lyndon area civic and private boards and committees for over 40 years. “He devoted time, energy, and his personal resources to any duty that he undertook in a manner that surpassed the rest of us.”
“The full extent of his dedication to Lyndon Institute is known only by a few of us who served with him for those many years. LI is a better institution because of Dick Lawrence,” added Stahler. “I am a better person for being able to call Dick Lawrence my friend and colleague for these many years. I will miss him.”
Lawrence graduated from LI in 1960 and was a tireless supporter of his alma mater as a trustee for 31 years, said Loralee Tester, president of the LI Board of Trustees.
“He saw Lyndon Institute through successes and challenges and maintained a steady hand throughout. After stepping down as a trustee, his commitment continued through his service as a corporator, and the school is far better for his insight and unwavering support,” said Tester. “It is with deep sadness that we mourn Dick’s passing and we want to express our incredible appreciation that he chose to dedicate his career and life toward supporting our school, our town, and our county. We all benefited from the life Dick Lawrence lived, whether we knew him personally or not, but those of us who had that personal connection with him will forever be grateful.”
Lawrence was widely known for his dedication to the Caledonia County Fair, serving as president of the fair association for 37 years, a role he stepped down from this fall. At one of his final meetings last month he was presented with a letter of recognition from Gov. Phil Scott for his service to the fair and feted by fellow fair directors. Lawrence took the occasion to thank his colleagues for their dedication to the fair and highlighted the many improvements to the fair and fairgrounds they had accomplished together over the years.
“It isn’t what I have done. I’ve tried to convince every one of you, it’s what we have done over the years,” Lawrence said at the events just weeks ago, listing the myriad buildings around the grounds they had replaced or significantly improved.
“It was because of all of you that we got it done,” Lawrence added. “We have something to be terribly proud of and pleased with and I know we will carry on as best we can in making our fair the most successful little fair that there is in the State of Vermont.”
“Dick has been a close, personal friend of mine and obviously has been mentoring me,” said Chris Vance, the new fair president who served as vice president with Lawrence for 16 years.
“I was extremely humbled to take over as president of the fair,” said Vance. “He’s been instrumental in providing one of the best looking and run fairs in the state - a lot of that was due to his leadership and his commitment to the community. I would say as a board, it’s our hope that we can continue to carry on what he started and continue to make the fair a place special for the community.”
Presenting the letter of recognition at that fair association meeting was Sen. Joe Benning, a friend and neighbor to Lawrence.
“Dick was the quintessential Vermonter. He devoted his life to the service of community and to his state,” said Benning on Friday. “He was a good old-fashioned, rock-ribbed Republican who treated everyone he knew with civility and respect even when he differed with their opinions.”
“He’s a man that I greatly admired and hope to emulate,” added Benning, who also highlighted Lawrence’s dedication to Lyndon Institute and agricultural causes, farming and his many years as the owner of Lyndonville Agway.
Lawrence served for 14 years in the Vermont Legislature, closing out his time as vice-chair of the House Agriculture Committee.
“He was a mentor to me in the Legislature,” said Marty Feltus, Lawrence’s fellow representative from Lyndon for years who highlighted Lawrence’s efforts to serve rural communities in his time in Montpelier. “He wanted to participate in the areas that affected our local rural community. He tried hard to make other people in the Legislature understand that rural communities were different than the bigger cities.”
“He was not doing any of this to try to gain his own importance,” added Feltus of Lawrence’s many service efforts. “He was truly interested in pursuing those activities and getting others involved as well.”
“It is with much sadness that I send my condolences to the family and friends of former Representative Richard ‘Dick’ Lawrence, who has passed away,” said Gov. Phil Scott in a statement released Friday. “Dick was a champion for the Northeast Kingdom and served his communities well with support for a strong agricultural economy. Outside of the State House, his advocacy for fairs and field days, which benefitted rural communities across Vermont, as well as serving as president of the Caledonia County Fair over many years, did even more for the region and state. I appreciate his service and the legacy he leaves behind.”
Anson Tebbetts, Secretary of Vermont Agency of Agriculture, recalled Lawrence’s time in Montpelier and highlighted his statewide impact.
“He’ll have a strong legacy both in Caledonia County and across the state,” said Tebbetts. “At the State House he was vice chair of Agriculture Committee for a number of years. He was always very thoughtful, cheerful and fair. A true public servant that cared not only about Caledonia County but for farmers across the state.”
A funeral service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Lyndonville on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m.
Donations in Lawrence’s name can be made to Lawrence Arena Addition at Caledonia County Fairgrounds planned for 2023. Donations can be directed to the Community National Bank of Lyndonville. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
