ST. JOHNSBURY — A community art project to generate support and interest in the start-up of the Caledonia Food Co-op is among the paintings in an exhibit by Vermont artist Tara Goreau that opened Wednesday at the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.
The show, titled Surface Tension, will be on display in the second-floor gallery of the Athenaeum through April.
“This exhibit exists because of a grant from the USDA, which funded a community mural project to benefit the outreach and education surrounding the creation of the Caledonia Food Co-op in St. Johnsbury,” Goreau explains.
Her presentation states, “Painted with the St. J community at six events throughout the summer of 2022, this mural was designed to highlight the hopes for the Caledonia Food Co-op: namely, to support a more sustainable local food system in Caledonia County. Each 4’ x 4’ panel seeks to describe how an unsustainable facet of the current global food system could be countered by localizing a food market with a co-op. These notions include reducing fossil fuel consumption by buying from local farms, reducing plastic waste with bulk buying and encouraging the use of reusable containers, widening access to nutrition, and creating an environment that honors worker dignity at all levels.”
At an opening attended by Co-op supporters, community members, and friends and family of the artist, Goreau explained that all “Community Art is Collaborative.”
Athenaeum Director Bob Joly welcomed the several dozen people attending the event, introducing Goreau, and noting that she has focused her attention on the Vermont landscape and social trends.
Goreau thanked those attending.
“This whole exhibit is the brainchild of Celia Jackmauh,” Goreau began.
Goreau is a large-scale artist who has worked in the United States and abroad. She was born in Vermont and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Johnson State College.
One of Goreau’s first memories was helping her father paint a set design for a local show; she was about six then, and that inspiration stayed with her, “I always wanted to paint big!”
Goreau said her mural work began with ‘tagging’ a garage near where she lived, “This was technically vandalism … we called it the ‘parking garage beautification project,’ and soon it was filled with all of these beautiful colors and messages … It wasn’t just graffiti, it was hope.”
“Ever since then, I’ve always found it incredibly humbling and an honor to paint a wall,” said Goreau. “Being asked to paint a wall and actually getting paid for it is beyond a dream come true. Thank you for asking me to paint for you, Celia … with people!”
Goreau shared some of her brightly colored work and said she finds painting murals special, saying they can become “their own kind of character in a setting where people interact with it.”
Included in her presentation were murals and community collaborations in Cabot, Burlington, Swaziland, Rutland and a commissioned piece for Jasper Hill.
“I try to be receptive to what the public wants … It’s not just about what I want to say, it’s about what people want to see, too.”
Caledonia Co-op Mural
For the Co-op mural, “It was kind of like a mission statement,” said Goreau. She shared that reducing fossil fuel use, creating accessibility to locally sourced, nutritious foods and an ability to find less packaged foods are tenants of a local food co-op, and creating an environment where workers will earn livable wages and be treated with respect.
“That is the goal as I saw it in my perception of it,” said Goreau. A central circle with four circles in each corner symbolizes that vision, with the inner circle elements being good, and the further from the center - local - less good. She shared that local children came along and helped her with the mural when she injured her shoulder and they had to get more wood “for them to go nuts on,” over the summer. Panels were painted by second-graders for the mural for the co-op. “I just thought it was cool to get kids to do a lot of work this summer.”
She often includes children and community members in her projects, she said.
She likened the process of making murals to the creation of jazz music, happening organically and weaving in the energy brought to the process.
“It’s a beautiful thing and I think next to having a co-op which will be the coolest thing, starting to have murals in St. J will be really cool,” she said.
According to a news release by the Co-op’s board, “Through a USDA grant, Caledonia Food Co-op commissioned Tara Goreau, a local mural artist, to create a mural in collaboration with local community members.”
“She set up at our booth at three Dog Mountain music events, and at three Final Fridays,” hosted in downtown St. Johnsbury. “People stopped by and joined in the creation, and the result is quite stunning,” the announcement said.
Artist’s Statement
Goreau, who was born in Vermont, shared her artist’s statement.
Surface Tension
“Like water, I have no skin…only surface tension.”- Gretel Ehrlich
“In science it often happens that scientists say, ‘You know that’s a really good argument; my position is mistaken,’ and then they would actually change their minds and you never hear that old view from them again. They really do it. It doesn’t happen as often as it should, because scientists are human and change is sometimes painful. But it happens every day. I cannot recall the last time something like that happened in politics or religion.” (1987) — Carl Sagan
This exhibit exists because of a grant from the USDA, which funded a community mural project to benefit the outreach and education surrounding the creation of the Caledonia Food Co-op in St. Johnsbury. Other paintings were created in 2011, and seek to describe the somewhat grim economic and agricultural environment that a co-op, and any local community ventures, must contend with.
While many in this country strive for self reliance, the monopolistic snowballs of industry continue to collect momentum until we see our general populace clinging to just a few powerhouses for sustenance. To opt on the side of a smaller, more local industry in the name of self determination and sustainability, is an uphill battle that requires a fair amount of legwork and determination. The Caledonia Food Co-op is striving to counter the many forces at play that put mass production ahead of small farms and sustainability. In order to exist, it must contend with the historic inflation of materials, real estate, and labor. If it can overcome these hurdles, it has the potential to create an economic boon for local farmers and residents in the Northeast Kingdom, while also serving as a much needed community hub.
While there are many forces at play that preserve the status quo of our economic landscape, there is need and desire for a more sustainable path forward, and I hope this exhibition illustrates the precarious, yet optimistic mission set out before us.
-Tara Goreau
See her work at www.walltonic.com and the library show at https://www.stjathenaeum.org/surfacetension
