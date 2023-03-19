ST. JOHNSBURY — A community art project to generate support and interest in the start-up of the Caledonia Food Co-op is among the paintings in an exhibit by Vermont artist Tara Goreau that opened Wednesday at the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.

The show, titled Surface Tension, will be on display in the second-floor gallery of the Athenaeum through April.

