DERBY — Community National Bank will reopen the lobbies in most of its branches on Monday.
The bank announced on Thursday that it is following Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s guidelines and will practice social distancing. Tellers will have Plexiglas barriers and lobbies are being rearranged and marked to allow six feet between customers.
The bank is asking customers to wait outside until a “blue” waiting area is free to keep the lobby safe for customers and employees.
Common surface areas will be disinfected several times a day. All CNB employees have been asked to stay home if they are exhibiting any signs of illness.
Masks are not required except for safe deposit box transactions.
The bank will provide a mask if needed.
Drive-through services will continue to be available on Saturdays at the following branches: Derby, Barre, Barton, Lyndonville and Troy.
