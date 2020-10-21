LYNDONVILLE — The Burklyn Arts Council didn’t celebrate its golden anniversary as it had hoped over the weekend.

It didn’t, however, stop the council from marking the occasion with a paint-by-numbers event in which over 50 community members participated. It resulted in three murals which will be displayed at a location to be determined; initially right on the Depot Street lawn of Satellite Gallery where they were painted, Elly Barksdale, a council trustee since 2011, said on Sunday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments