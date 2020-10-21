Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Tatum Steen, left, and Lenore Steen key in on numbers to follow on Saturday, in bringing to life one of three murals completed on Sunday at the Burklyn Arts Council paint-by-numbers 50th-anniversary event. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Wendy Beattie, standing, and Andy Mosedale put paint brushes to canvas Saturday at the Burklyn Arts Council's golden anniversary paint-by-numbers celebration at Satellite Gallery in Lyndonville. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Martha Elmes, standing, puts the finishing touches on one of the three murals, along with Addison Seibel, center, and Jennifer Dubuque at Sunday's second day of the Burklyn Arts Council community paint project. Elmes is the principal council volunteer and staffs the Satellite Gallery in Lyndonville where the event was held. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Tatum Steen, standing, and Donna Richardson apply paint and their artistic skills to a mural on Sunday, the second of the two-day community project that resulted in the completion of three murals during Burklyn Arts Council's 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
LYNDONVILLE — The Burklyn Arts Council didn’t celebrate its golden anniversary as it had hoped over the weekend.
It didn’t, however, stop the council from marking the occasion with a paint-by-numbers event in which over 50 community members participated. It resulted in three murals which will be displayed at a location to be determined; initially right on the Depot Street lawn of Satellite Gallery where they were painted, Elly Barksdale, a council trustee since 2011, said on Sunday.
