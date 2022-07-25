BROWNINGTON — The Amish community of Brownington will hold a benefit chicken dinner Friday, July 29 from 4-7:30 p.m. to help with medical bills for the care of a child in the community with major cardiac issues.
Born two years ago, baby Levi needed extensive care at both Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and Boston Children’s Hospital. Sadly, Levi died on May 21, 2022, but medical bills in six figures remain and the community has banded together to pay them.
The dinner will be held at Arnold’s Rescue indoor arena at 91 Old Cemetery Lane in Brownington, off Hinman Settler Road and about a mile from The Old Stone House Museum. The menu offers barbecued chicken, baked beans, cold salads, bread, beverages, dessert and homemade ice cream. The suggested donation is $16 for adults and $8 for children age 12 and under. Take-out dinners are available.
There will also be a raffle, home-baked goods, jams and crafts for sale to benefit the cause. Dinners will be held again on August 26 and September 30. Credit and debit cards cannot be accepted.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.