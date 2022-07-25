BROWNINGTON — The Amish community of Brownington will hold a benefit chicken dinner Friday, July 29 from 4-7:30 p.m. to help with medical bills for the care of a child in the community with major cardiac issues.

Born two years ago, baby Levi needed extensive care at both Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and Boston Children’s Hospital. Sadly, Levi died on May 21, 2022, but medical bills in six figures remain and the community has banded together to pay them.

