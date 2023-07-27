Community Rallies Around East Hardwick Farm, GoFundMe Launched To Aid Flood Relief Efforts

EAST HARDWICK — Riverside Farm in East Hardwick was hit hard earlier this month by flooding that wiped out most of its crops.
The support they have received from the community since then has helped soften the blow just a little.
Friend of Riverside Farm owners Bruce Kaufman and Judy Jarvis and former employee Valery Gordon initiated the flood relief fundraising effort by launching a GoFundMe page on July 13. The severe flooding took place primarily on July 10-11.
“We all know them well, they have become family to me and so many of us in the Hardwick Community,” Gordon wrote. “Employees, friends, co-op members, kids, food shelf goers and more — and have fed us through all the seasons. That’s how they show love. Now it’s our turn to give the love back to Bruce and Judy; let’s show them what our tiny (and wider) communities can do in times like these.”
Gordon set the GoFundMe goal at $100,000. As of late Thursday afternoon, $69,781 had been raised on the strength of 594 donations.
The money raised will go directly to getting Riverside Farm back on its feet and fully operational once more.
“Riverside Farm experienced a loss of a majority of their crops this week on the land they’ve farmed and shared with the community for over 30 years,” Gordon wrote. “Most importantly, their main crop field is now a pebble and stone filled river bottom, so rebuilding will take many years.”
Kaufman and Jarvis plan to use the funds to pay their employees through the end of the season, according to Gordon, as well as to begin rehabilitating their large field. They will also hire machinery to sort the river stones out of the soil and use those to fill the hole that the river carved. Additionally, the rest of the field will need to be graded to help spread the topsoil around.
“Black Dirt Farm compost will be used as amendments, and [they] hope to have it cover cropped by fall,” Gordon wrote. “Bruce and Judy are beside themselves with the support. They understand how wholeheartedly everyone is showing up for them and they just have to receive it. They had no idea how many people knew of them, their community-based work, and the influence they’ve had until they saw this fundraiser.”
Morey Hill Farm, in Craftsbury, has also assisted with the fundraising efforts. The sustainable hill farm which produces speciality cut flowers, small fruits and nuts and pasture-raised pork has used their social media to help spread the word of the flood relief GoFundMe and have offered free gifts for those that donated. People that sent in screenshots to Morey Hill Farm of their donations were eligible to win a wide variety of gifts provided by local artisans that wanted to help assist Riverside Farm’s recovery.
