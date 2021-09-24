Community Rallies Around Local Broadcaster

LYNDON — Johnny Allen has earned a reputation for being unselfish and always willing to help others.
Now, the community is returning the favor.
A fundraiser was launched on Friday to help Allen, 60, a well-known sports broadcaster who was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He has been hospitalized since Monday.
In the first seven hours, over $11,000 had been donated towards a $50,000 goal.
That financial outpouring speaks volumes about Allen, said longtime friend Eric Berry.
“I think everybody that you talk to says the same thing. The common denominator of Johnny is he’s selfless. He’s always been there for people,” Berry said.
According to Berry, Allen is expected to remain in the hospital for 4 to 6 weeks while receiving intensive treatment. The fundraiser will help with hefty medical bills.
Those wanting to give can go to www.gofundme.com/f/johnny-allens-medical-expenses or mail donations to Eric Berry c/o #Johnnystrong, 360 Runners Rd., Lyndonville, Vt., 05851.
“Johnny’s a very proud guy. I wasn’t sure how he would feel about the fundraiser. I mentioned it to him [Thursday] at the hospital and he had reservations about it, but he finally said ‘yeah.’ At this point, he knows he may need some help,” said Berry, adding, “I hope people can donate for his cause.”
Berry and Allen broadcast high school sports together for 30 years, first on radio and then online through Northeast Sports Network. Even after Berry stepped away to become the athletic director at Lyndon Institute, Allen has continued to serve as the color commentator for football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, field hockey and ice hockey games across the Northeast Kingdom. He maintains a strong rapport with local players and coaches, and has a knack for keeping statistics.
“We’ve probably broadcast nearly 1,500 games together. We would do 50 basketball games in a winter,” Berry said. “I’ve listened to everybody in the state of Vermont, and worked with a lot of different people, and there’s no doubt he’s the best color commentator in the history of Vermont sports.”
A standout athlete at Concord High School, Allen went on to coach youth sports for many years. He also guided the Concord High softball team for a time.
He has somehow managed to be a coach and broadcaster while holding down a full-time job as a retail receiving manager. He currently works for Ocean State Job Lots in St. Johnsbury.
He has also gone out of his way to help people, usually without fanfare.
“I know he has helped countless people and has always done so anonymously, for the most part,” Berry said.
He said that, as people learned of Allen’s diagnosis, their reactions have been the same.
“When I tell people [they say] ‘Not Johnny.’ That’s the overriding sentiment,” Berry said.
Those reactions have been followed by words of encouragement. Those well-wishes mostly came from friends, family, and acquaintances. People Allen already knew well.
But one was a surprise.
Allen is a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan. Through “a friend of a friend of a friend,” Allen’s story reached a Packers’ icon, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.
Favre sent a personal video to Allen. This wasn’t paid for through Cameo, it was a genuine message of support — and motivation to get better.
Said Berry, “Brett Favre is one of Johnny’s all-time greatest sports heroes, and he just told him what everyone else is telling him. You’ve got to fight, brother.”
