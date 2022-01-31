Two-legged friends from near and far have been rallying around Jefferson’s Muddy Paw Sled Dog Kennel following last week’s fire — which took the life of one of their dog-athletes and destroyed countless pieces of equipment and supplies.
A GoFundMe, created by the year-round dog-sledding operation after they received a number of donation offers, raised over $10,000 in just a few days.
Neil Beaulieu, founder and senior musher at Muddy Paw, said Friday that the support they have received — financial or otherwise — is appreciated immensely.
“I work with dogs because, you know, they’re easier than people,” Beaulieu said. “But this has had a surprising effect: it restores a lot of my faith in my fellow human.”
“When I first learned about the GoFundMe site, it was actually embarrassing … it’s all very humbling, to be honest with you,” he said. “We have worked so hard to establish our business to what it is; we’ve crossed a lot of hurdles and obstacles along the way. And to have it, you know, burn … in an hour, and to lose one of your best friends in the process … yeah, it’s a real tough pill to swallow.”
Muddy Paw Kennel’s warming room caught fire late in the evening of Jan. 23. Complications related to the building’s indoor wood stove are suspected to be the fire’s catalyst.
At the time, the warming room was doubling as a recovery area for two sled dogs who had recently gone through surgery — Fjord and Mumford.
While the Jefferson Fire Department arrived quickly and — directed by two Muddy Paw employees — rescued both dogs from the building, Fjord “crossed the rainbow bridge” and was unable to be revived. Mumford experienced extreme smoke inhalation but is expected to make a full recovery.
“We’re grateful that Fjord was the only lost life, even though that was too much,” Beaulieu said. “We’re grateful that no humans were hurt, we’re grateful that no firefighters were hurt. We’re just … we’re grateful that we have left.”
After word got out about the terrible event, many reached out to Muddy Paw Sled Dog Kennel asking how they could donate. In response, Beaulieu created a GoFundMe campaign.
“There’s so much behind the business that makes it safe for dogs, customers and staff,” Beaulieu said. “We lost thousands just in the radio communication that we need when we’re on the trail … thousands just in first aid kits. And then there’s all kinds of equipment that goes on behind the scenes that people never even see: chainsaws, power equipment, hand tools; all that stuff was out there and so it all got heat damage or smoke damage or …”
As of press time Monday evening, supporters had raised $10,575.
“We are incredibly thankful for whatever we receive,” Beaulieu said. “I want to give a huge thank you to those who are supporting us financially, people that supported us or will be supporting us by helping us clean up and helping us rebuild … and even for the folks that just had us in their minds and in their prayers: thank you. We appreciate that.”
“Aside from the GoFundMe, I’ve had colleagues contact me, I’ve had friends contact me, I’ve had people that I don’t know contact me and wish me the best,” Beaulieu said. “Just hearing kind words from people is healing and it’s inspiring, to be honest.”
“A couple of nights ago, my kitchen was full of current employees and past employees all itching to get to work,” he added.
Beaulieu said Friday afternoon that he and his team plan to start rebuilding a new welcome center as soon as this past weekend’s winter storm ended.
“We’ve still got a long way to go to get where we need to be, but we’re working on it,” he said. “Every day, we’re working on it. We’re going to be okay and we’re going to keep moving forward.”
More information about Muddy Paw Sled Dog Kennel can be found at dogslednh.com. The operation’s GoFundMe can be found at gofundme.com/f/rebuild-restock-sled-dog-kennel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.