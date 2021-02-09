STANNARD — Friends of a woman who lost her home and her beloved cat in a house fire last week have rallied around her and helped to raise more than $25,000 in aid.
The fire that devastated Katy Knuth’s home helped to give the local woman hope and much to be grateful for in the wake of the devastation.
She wrote to those who contributed in recent days, “You are all truly my heroes.”
“It’s hard to be sad with this much generosity and love coming at me,” Knuth told those who have contributed funds to help her at her darkest hour. She posted those comments over the weekend.
She told the group of supporters, “I’m doing alright. Feeling all the feels and keeping one foot in front of the other.”
“There are tears and screams and also laughs and lightness,” said Knuth in a post she made on Saturday on the GoFundMe.com page her friends created to help her.
Knuth wrote that she was sincerely grateful for how much help the community showed her.
“I have started the insurance process in hopes of rebuilding my home on the land, so far the process has been smooth and I am setting intentions that it will remain this way,” she continued. “I have quite a few phone meetings this week and as I find out more about the rebuilding process, I will keep you all posted.”
She wrote, “Friends, I could not be doing this without you. I truly feel held up by you all.”
Contacted on Monday, Knuth said, “My wonderful friends have showed up in such a major way. It’s hard to hide my heat under a pillow and cry with all the love and positive energy coming my way.”
“In a time of a disaster it’s a pretty amazing feeling to feel like the luckiest lass around,” she said.
In all 230 donors helped Knuth out.
Organizer of the fundraiser, Amy Rahn said in recent days that she formerly lived in Montpelier, but now lives in Maine, and she and another close friend of Knuth’s, Kim Myers, helped to organize the assistance for their friend.
Rahn on Thursday shared that in just two days’ time, more than $20,000 had been raised. She shared a note that Knuth had sent, “What a surreal few days. Thank you all so much.”
The new goal has been set for $30,000.
“While I was waiting for the firefighters to arrive watching my home go up in flames, I remember asking out loud, ‘please help.’”
She went on, “Well, the help arrived with all the firefighters who arrived and worked so hard on putting out the fire. It started with my neighbors waking each other up to realize what was happening, and my dear friends rushing up to stand by my side.”
“The help I did not see coming is what is happening here, ” Knuth continued. “I am speechless and thoroughly grateful. My heart is feeling so much right now.”
She shared that the house is “a complete loss,” and that she lost irreplaceable belongings in the fire, most of all her “darling Claude … my home and the life I created for myself there.”
“I also know with the help of you all I can move forward,” Knuth wrote. “My memories or my sense of home were not lost in that fire … Love you all.”
Rahn reported that the group’s initial goal of $10,000 was exceeded in one evening and they raised it to $15,000 then $20,000. “It is incredibly moving to see this outpouring of support and care for Katy. She is clearly so very loved.”
The fire at Knuth’s home occurred on Monday evening, and she and her dog Fran were safe, but she lost her cat, Claude, in the fire.
The fundraising page notes, “This fundraiser will help Katy recover and rebuild after this terrible loss. Katy is a dear friend to many of us and a beloved presence in Montpelier.”
Donations were continuing to pour in on Monday, the site showed.
One donor, Dana Dwinell-Yardley, told Knuth on the fundraiser page, “I know that your home was irreplaceable, and your kitty was even more irreplaceable. But here’s hoping these community funds give you a breather and a chance to rebuild a new and different, but equally lovely situation.”
“Thank God no one was home when the fire broke out!” wrote Heidi Lloyd, a donor, whose son used to live in the same home which Knuth had presently occupied. “Stay strong and look to the future, you have angels watching over you.”
