Community Rallies To Help Fire Victims

Courtesy photo

Relief efforts are underway to help families displaced by a fatal fire in Colebrook.

Nearly 20 residents, several of them children, were left homeless by the Sunday morning fire that gutted a seven-unit apartment building at 187 Main St. and claimed the life of 53-year-old Douglas Holmes, who died of accidental smoke inhalation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments