HARDWICK — Finn Rooney was just a sophomore at Hazen Union School, attending a class on Hardwick sports history, when his interest in the Hardwick Academy bell first was piqued.
Mike Clark, who attended the Academy before it was torn down in 1970, stood in front of Aaron Hill’s large class that day, fielding questions and filling the room with stories of the latter days of the Academy and the first days at Hazen. A 1972 Hazen graduate who also attended HA, Clark told the class about a wonderful Academy tradition, the ringing of the bell after important sports victories.
Clark spoke of how, as a youth, he would be outside on his front yard on the evenings of big games, anxiously waiting to hear if the bell would ring. During playoff season, it was an especially suspenseful time on the lawn, but an absolute joy when the bell started ringing.
Clark went on to tell the class about the five members of the HA Class of 1970, who late one weekend night, as the Academy was in the process of being torn down, stole the bell so it would be saved. The group gave the bell back once they made sure it wouldn’t be destroyed, and eventually it ended up in Memorial Park by the Hardwick Town offices, never to ring again.
Rooney, who had an affection for tradition, was intrigued by the bell’s history, and hoped it could be restored. It became a fixation for him. He imagined the bell becoming a community unifying symbol.
One has to wonder how an entire town let this great bell tradition fall silent. But here was this young implant, nearly 50 years later, saying loudly, “Hardwick, the bell needs to ring again.”
Rooney’s special gift was lifting the spirits of the people he touched.
He had an eclectic set of interests. He loved baseball and excelled in the sport, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, he joined the Bread and Puppet band and was a volunteer firefighter for the Walden Fire Department. He loved bonfires and social settings.
Then, on Jan. 3 of 2020, Rooney, then a junior, a person so full of life, inexplicably took his own life. Rooney’s passing was tragic news; it shook the school and the town.
From that point in time, the resurrection of the bell took on added meaning. The push to bring back the bell in Rooney’s honor took hold. Leading the charge was Hazen’s outgoing principal, Dave Perrigo, who has made it his mission to get the bell resurrected.
“Finn was just a remarkable, special human being for anyone who knew him,” said Perrigo. “He really, in so many ways, represented unusual hope in a dark time. His dream for this bell was that it would be a community unifying symbol and a healer.”
“His death,” Perrigo continued, “was so tragic for so many of us, but his dream for a bell was just a wonderful way for his spirit to continue to live on, and for his wonderful ideals to continue on forever.”
Perrigo ran into a stumbling block when there was pushback on using the old Academy bell. It was a totally unanticipated setback. But it didn’t deter Perrigo. Even if a new bell had to be purchased, the project needed to move forward.
Heading into the spring, Greensboro Town Clerk Kim Greaves, who was following the bell developments, stumbled upon an old bell in the basement of the town offices. She immediately went through the process of getting the Town of Greensboro to donate the bell to Hazen.
Fittingly, on Memorial Day weekend, the bell was handed over to Hazen in a big ceremony behind the Greensboro town offices. With the Bread and Puppet band playing music and the Walden Fire Department on hand, the bell was gloriously paraded down to Hazen Union. It was an incredibly spiritual day, and finally the bell project had legs.
Perrigo seized the momentum. In a conversation with Clark shortly thereafter, Perrigo asked if he would help form a diverse committee to continue the pursuit. Clark agreed and the two went into action.
By July 16, the committee had been formed and met for the first time. It included Perrigo and Hazen staff members, Tod Delaricheliere, teacher Allison Paradee, and student Carter Hill. Clark invited a Greensboro contingent, Greaves, Brett Stanciu (a selectman and school board member) and resident Jeannie Eisner. It also included several Hazen alumni, Clark, Dave Burnham, Mario Fradette, Pat Hussey and Patty Lemay.
Their progress has been swift. By their Oct. 13th meeting, Fradette had met with architect, Patrick Kane, and the initial drawing and sketch of a bell tower was presented. The committee hopes to have the final tower design mimic the HA belfry. They also implemented a timeline.
“There is a concerted effort to get this bell built by the 2022 Hazen graduation day,” said Clark. “This year’s Hazen senior class would love to have something in place by then. So we’ve got a diverse committee, everyone is working real hard toward that goal and we’ve made some real progress.”
At that same meeting, Delaricheliere explained that the school is getting a bond together to make needed improvements to Hazen, including upgrades to the gym area. If a new visiting locker room is approved, the architects on the project have drawn up a roof over it that would be built to look like the belfry at Hardwick Academy. The bell could potentially move there in time. That bond, if it gets board approval, may be voted on by next November.
Fradette put the bell project into overdrive on a chance meeting with transplanted Craftsbury residents, Rich Mathez and Bob Griffiths. Fradette met with Griffith and Mathez at Griffith’s house and was really there to give him a quote on building a garage for him.
The two neighboring retirees had a hobby of restoring vintage cars. Fradette asked if they did any sandblasting and they said yes. So Fradette told them the story of the bell and asked the two to listen to the Erica Heilman’s Rumblestrip story of Finn and the Bell. The show aired on Vermont Public Radio this past Sunday. Finn’s story can be heard by going to rumblestripvermont.com., or for the complete version, vpr.org
Once they listened to Finn’s story, the two felt compelled to help out. They attended the committee’s Nov. 16 meeting, joined the committee and said they would volunteer their services to restore the bell. “You know,” said Mathez recently. “It’s really fulfilling for us, after all the stuff Bob and I have learned to do throughout our years in this business, to finally give something back.”
“When we’ve got that bell in our hands, I mean, it’s really touching for Bob and I to have a part in this project” he continued. “We both listened to that Rumblestrip podcast, and that was a really tough thing to get through.”
The two are not only restoring the bell, they are personally re-engineering broken parts. They have machined a new pivot mechanism for the bell’s clapper, they are machining spokes that were in disrepair on the bell’s wheel, and recently they employed another neighbor, Mike Roussell, to make two leather pads for the clapper because the original ones were beyond repair. Roussell owns a leather taylor shop in Stowe.
By the upcoming Dec. 10 committee meeting, the bell will be near completion. Interestingly, they had the bell completely sandblasted, primed and painted in a gloss black finish. However, the bell’s surface is rough and pitted, and they didn’t like the gloss look, so they completely sandblasted, primed and re-painted the bell a second time, this time with a flat finish.
The committee plans to start putting the bell on display in an upcoming fundraising drive. Fradette has stayed busy and his help has been beyond compare. He has already secured donated building materials to begin bell tower construction this spring. Kane’s drawing of the bell depicts where it will be placed out beyond the gym.
Meanwhile, Perrigo has volunteered to head up fundraising. He is scrambling to get things set up now that Finn’s story has been aired on VPR. For those interested in donating, checks can currently be made out to the Hazen Bell Project and sent to the Hazen Bell Project, Box 189, Hardwick, VT 05843. Moving forward, Perrigo hopes to set up an electronic means to donate through a forum such as PayPal and establish a non profit.
Tara Reese, Finn’s mother, is humbled by the project. “You know,” said Reese, talking of the bell’s journey. “I was even accepting of the fact that this project might not ever happen.
“But now, I mean, this is unbelievable, and if you stop and think about the logistics that are going into this project, and really the hearts of all the wonderful people involved, I mean, it’s just so beautiful. I didn’t even know there was a committee until just two weeks ago.
“So we are completely humbled by all of this,” she continued. “There is so much healing happening in my family right now, and it’s because of all the wonderful people who are involved in all of this.”
Sounds like Finn’s dream of community and healing have already begun even before the bell makes ground, just as he dreamed it would.
