Community Resilience Conference Deemed A Success
Buy Now

Community members gather June 22 in Burke to discuss multiple topics impacting the Northieast Kingdom. (Courtesy photo)

BURKE — The first-ever Building Communities that Thrive Through Connection conference held on June 22 at Burke Mountain Resort was deemed a great success by organizers.

In conjunction with Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) and Umbrella, The Northeast Kingdom Prevention Center of Excellence structured the conference to allow community members to attend both presentations and interactive exercises. Topics included engaging youth in the community, mattering and social connectedness, human-centered community building, retail cannabis, recognizing and uprooting racist approaches to substance misuse, and upstream approaches to supporting mental health.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments