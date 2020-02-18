Prepare for the 2020 gardening season by attending the Community Seed Exchange (CSE) on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Barton Public Library, 100 Church Street, Barton.

The Community Seed Exchange is a free and public program of the Barton Public Library. You do not have to live in Barton or be a member of the library to be part of the CSE. There are a wide variety of heirloom, organic and other non-GMO seeds available for free throughout the growing season. At the opening there will be information on starting your garden, grafting fruit trees, composting, beekeeping saving seeds, and much more!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments