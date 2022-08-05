BARNET — Every Wednesday kids, and kids at heart, turn out for a summer tradition on the field just off Kid Row in front of Barnet School

Barring inclement weather, folks in the rural town show up at 6:30 p.m. to play with the town’s unofficial soccer team. The pick-up game, open to any and all, draws from between a dozen to sometimes more than 25 players of varying ages - all people looking to work out, work on skills, and enjoy one another’s company.

