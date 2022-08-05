BARNET — Every Wednesday kids, and kids at heart, turn out for a summer tradition on the field just off Kid Row in front of Barnet School
Barring inclement weather, folks in the rural town show up at 6:30 p.m. to play with the town’s unofficial soccer team. The pick-up game, open to any and all, draws from between a dozen to sometimes more than 25 players of varying ages - all people looking to work out, work on skills, and enjoy one another’s company.
Select Board Chair Dylan Ford, a town native and the town’s librarian, is in a position to trumpet the soccer night, and when someone new arrives in town she’s quick to suggest the weekly summer activity.
When a new resident who moved here from Georgia turned up at the library asking what was cool to do in town, Ford instantly told him about the soccer games and he’s been playing ever since.
There are parents, kids, solo adults, and others. The age range, said Ford, goes from 5 to mid 50s.
Ford herself is a youthful 47 that often plays, and was on hand when the tradition started decades ago.
“When I was in my 20s, all the ‘young’ folks around started coming down to meet at the field. I would bring a truckload of folks helping build our house and more and more people came,” Ford said. “Life got busy for everyone, people moved away and it took a hiatus.”
“Tom Tolle, who coached soccer at the school, started running a kind of pickup soccer camp for years mainly so kids wouldn’t lose skills over the summer. He moved away and Tomas Cohen took it over. This year, when I contacted him about it, he said his kids are little and he works a lot and he just didn’t have the time so I took it on,” explained Ford.
“Some of the same folks that used to come when we were all young are now parents of kids and we all play. It’s been kind of an organic process,” said Ford. “We play every Wednesday unless it’s storming (like lightning). We’ll play through August.”
Amanda Babcock Smith, a middle school science teacher in town, rolled in ahead of the game, and left her cleats outside the door of the school and ran inside for a few minutes to get ready.
Coming out of the building before the soccer match began, Babcock Smith said, “Dylan has done this for her whole life,” of the fun that plays out on the school field nearly every summer Wednesday evening.
Teaching middle schoolers, Smith said, “Play is fundamental,” so getting a chance to play with kids she teaches, and to meet students she will be teaching before they hit middle school is fun, and helps build connections.
Seeing a student guarding Smith carefully and giving her a run for her money, Ford said, “It’s the only time teachers can take down students!”
Of that student, Max Bartlett, 9, Babcock-Smith said with a laugh, “I’ll have him for three years!” in middle school when he finishes the younger grades at Barnet School. His sister Zoe, 12, also plays, and on this Wednesday night she was on the opposing team.
To that point, when Smith first got on the field, she shouted out that the team makeups were not fair!
“I’m registering my complaint now!” she made clear, finding her spot on the field.
Of Ford’s devotion to keeping the soccer night alive — and her overall commitment to her hometown, including serving as the chair of the town’s Select Board, and as its ambassador at the library, Smith said, “Dylan is a firm believer in the town having a heart.”
A few minutes later, Ford, who had just put on a red pinney to join the red team, sniffed the fabric pinney borrowed from the school and announced it might be time for them to be washed!
Ford points to one of the goal posts and the youngest goalie out on the field. It’s Everett Cohen, age 5.
”He’s a beast,” shared Ford before the fierce, fun, fast-paced inter-generational match got underway.
Sharing the goal duty with the 5-year-old beast on Wednesday was 21-year-old Joe Roy, who played soccer at St. Johnsbury Academy in high school and enjoys being with townspeople of all ages, and staying in shape.
“It’s cool to see different age groups,” said Roy.
Everett, his co-goalie, pointed out that he admires Roy’s brown pickup truck, pointing it out in the parking area.
High-fives abound during the competive match, there’s a lot of fun and good cheer through the night.
When asked what he likes about the soccer nights, without taking his eyes of the ball, Everett (the goalie), said without skipping a beat, “I like to win.”
Emma Gilding, 10, who will be starting 5th grade in a few weeks, was eager to get started and asked Ford a few times, “Can we start?”
“She’s gotten so good over the summer,” said Ford of Emma.
Ford said it’s not just people who have lived in town and those who have recently moved to town but also people “from the lake.”
That’s Harvey’s Lake, which has a whole summer life of its own, including summer residents, people from away, whose families in some cases have owned homes for generations and still come back, treasuring their time at the lake.
“A lot of people with kids come from the lake,” said Ford.
Anne Rijnbout and her family are from Needham, Mass., and come every summer, as her mom, Barbara Roggeveen, did growing up too. Their family summer house at the lake goes back to 1906, said Barbara. They were at the game watching Anne’s kids, Amelie, 15, and Milena, 17, who were enjoying the soccer game.
This is the first summer they found out about the Wednesday night community soccer, through a social media post on the Barnet community page, said Rijnbout.
Of the lake, and Barnet, and being in Vermont in the summer, a ritual that goes back more than a century in her mom’s family, Rijnbout said, “This is my favorite place.”
Her mom, the girls’ grandmother, added, “My father came here every summer of his life.”
