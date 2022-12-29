Community, Students Partner On Winter Garden Art Display
Buy Now

A community art collaboration called Winter Garden, will brighten a spot on Main Street for First Night North. (Courtesy Photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY - Winter Garden, a community art project hung this week on Main Street was created through a collaboration of First Night North, the St. Johnsbury Hub, St. J Sparkles, and Discover St. Johnsbury.

Andrea Otto, a staff member at Catamount Arts, said the effort builds on last year’s lantern project and got a boost from Juliet Emas of the St. Johnsbury Hub.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments