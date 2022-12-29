Community, Students Partner On Winter Garden Art Display

ST. JOHNSBURY - Winter Garden, a community art project hung this week on Main Street was created through a collaboration of First Night North, the St. Johnsbury Hub, St. J Sparkles, and Discover St. Johnsbury.
Andrea Otto, a staff member at Catamount Arts, said the effort builds on last year’s lantern project and got a boost from Juliet Emas of the St. Johnsbury Hub.
“We began discussing ideas of what we could do and talked about creating a mural. I had worked with Waitsfield artist Bette Ann Libby this past summer, when she was a featured artist for St J Art on the Street,” Otto said. “Bette Ann displayed paintings that she had done on upcycled vinyl banners. Catamount Arts has a large collection of vinyl banners in storage, due to the amount of events that Catamount Arts has coordinated over the years. I reached out to Bette Ann for some advice on how to prepare the banners for painting, and what paint and protective coatings to use.”
Otto then involved local schools in helping with the banner project.
“I asked participants to take two banners and to paint large, colorful flowers on a blue background,” Otto said. “Barnet School, Concord School, and St. J School all wanted to participate. Catamount Arts also hosted painting sessions during St J Sparkles weekend at the St J Welcome Center. I estimate about 100 people of all ages contributed to the banners at St J Sparkles.”
Otto chose “Winter Garden” as a them as a way to brighten the fence on Main Street.
The property, still vacant, is owned by the nonprofit Rural Edge housing.
“This time of year can be disheartening for many people,” Otto went on. “The lack of sunlight and the cold can really take a toll on us. My hope is that the flowers and bright colors will offer some delight to everyone who sees the murals. May the artwork remind our community that spring is coming! The warm sunlight will return and the flowers will bloom.”
Ashley Van Zandt, also a Catamount Arts staff member who serves as the arts group’s director of development and communications, and the coordinator of First Night North, shared “The project … (is) aimed to engage people by having the colorful mural of flowers. The flowers will also be outlined with glow-in-the-dark paint to illuminate the mural after dark.”
