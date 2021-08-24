LYNDONVILLE — Two new buildings on the grounds of the Caledonia County Fair were dedicated on Tuesday evening, the eve of the popular county fair’s opening on Wednesday: the Marjorie and Wallace Deth Pavilion, and the new dairy barn on the fairgrounds.
A bequest left to the fair by the Deths allowed for the construction of a recently completed museum featuring re-creations of country rooms in a home in northern Vermont, including a kitchen, a parlor and a mini sugar house.
Vermont Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts was on hand to participate in the building’s dedication and to help the fair’s all-volunteer board of directors express gratitude for two infusions of state COVID relief funds that helped the fair to sustain during the year it was forced to shutter during the pandemic, and to restart this year amid much ongoing uncertainty.
Caledonia County Fair President Dick Lawrence, a former state representative who served on the House Committee on Agriculture and Forestry in Montpelier, and a former dairy farmer himself, said the level of community support through both sponsorship and donations to the annual festive auction that plays out the night before the gates officially open, has been incredible.
“This is our 175th year,” said Lawrence, saying the highlight ground act to mark that historic year is the Royal Hannaford Circus, which will feature multiple shows daily at the fair, on the midway. “We’ve got a tremendous ground act, the Royal Hannaford Circus, it performs several times a day.”
“Everybody asks how much it costs to go to the circus — nothing. It’s free. It’s included in the admission to the fair,” explained Lawrence.
Dreamland Amusements will be back, and has been a reliable partner with the fair for nearly a quarter-century, which the Caledonia County Fair is grateful for, said Lawrence.
Many other entertainment acts are planned this year too, including the High Flying Dogs event which will feature family-friendly trained dog acts that are sure to delight all ages.
Among this year’s entertainment highlights are: Musician and Comedian Cledus T. Judd, who will perform on Thursday night on the main stage at 8:30 p.m.; the 4-by-4 pull on Friday night at 6:30 p.m.; lawn tractor pulls Saturday morning at 8 a.m.; a log loader competition on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the grandstand; a new first-time Open Dairy Goat Show; a sanctioned Vermont state goat show event, and new to the fair on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.; as well as the always-popular Grand Cavalcade in the grandstand Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and the demo qualifying event Sunday at 1 p.m., leading up to the 6 p.m. finalé Demo Derby event.
Lawrence said the Caterpillar company donated the use of a new loader for the log loading competition for this year’s event.
The ever-popular ice cream eating contest is back and planned for Sunday at 1 p.m. in the main arena.
A new class has been added to the ox pulling event, for young teamsters, said Lawrence.
Lawrence said due to health reasons, more than two dozen vendors are not returning this year, but nearly 20 new vendors have stepped up to add new variety to the event. He said finding workers has been a challenge across the board for staffing the different roles required for the fair to succeed, including one local venue having to just cancel due to lack of staff.
A raffle that will benefit local food banks in Caledonia County is being held throughout the fair — donations of cash or non-perishable goods for the food drive to benefit neighbors in need will see donors receive a chance at winning one of four $175 raffle prizes.
The fair opens on Wednesday at 4 p.m., with the grandstand entertainment beginning at 6:30 p.m. It will feature power wheels, van and team demo for the night’s big entertainment draw.
The youth and open-beef show will be at 5 p.m. in the Lawrence Arena, and a mini-horse pull is planned at 6 p.m. The midway opens at 4 p.m., when the gates open. Ticket prices on Demo Night are discounted, at $12, and admission the other days of the fair, Thursday through Sunday, is $20, which includes all entertainment and midway rides.
Friday is Senior Day and tickets are $12.
Other themed days with special activities include Children’s Day on Thursday, Family Day on Saturday and Demo Day on Sunday, with the Demo Derby finals as the final big entertainment in the grandstand starting at 6 p.m.
The fair gates open at 7 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.
On this year’s brochure for the fair, it notes, “Celebrating our 175th anniversary in a Big Way!,” and includes a banner announcing it’s the oldest fair in Vermont.
Lawrence said pulling off the fair after the break last year due to the pandemic has had its challenges and more than a few uncertainties to contend with, but overall, “We’ve had a fabulous response from the community.”
He said the donations for the auction far out-paced expectations, with more than $16,000 in value.
More than 70 sponsors also have contributed to the fair’s success for its 175th anniversary celebration year — their gifts in-kind and actual cash topping the $50,000 mark. Tuesday evening saw both the popular auction and supper on the fairgrounds enjoyed once again.
Signs on the fairgrounds are suggesting mask-wearing, but it is not required, and there will be ample amounts of hand sanitizer throughout the fair.
Lawrence said the fair continues to see high levels of volunteerism across the board, and the fair would not be possible without them or the community’s longtime and generous support to help the fair go on.
“People have stepped up to the plate,” he said of the greater needs this year, including grounds-keeping since the work crew from the correctional center were not available to assist the fairgrounds this year.
Lawrence, in his 36th year as the president of CCF, said, “That’s what makes me want to keep going … people have been very generous and appreciative of the fair; it’s a county fair, and we’re going to keep it going.”
