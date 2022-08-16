BETHLEHEM — First, there was the flood.
Then came the deep freeze, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sarah Levy, the owner of The Wayside Inn, navigated through them all, and in addition, gave birth to a daughter late last year.
During a cookout on Monday evening celebrating five years of owning the bed-and-breakfast, Levy was thanked by town officials and community members for toughing out the challenges and for her contributions to the Bethlehem community.
“I was probably one of the first ones in town that Sarah came in contact with,” said Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson. “I was helping Dave Wiley, our former building inspector. She called up and said I’m interested in buying The Wayside Inn.”
So Anderson and Wiley came down to visit Levy.
“We looked at each other and said is she crazy?” recalled Anderson. “But after a short time with her, we could tell that she was on a mission and she knew what she wanted and she made it happen. She had been through pure hell in the past five years, between the pandemic and all the other obstacles.”
Levy is a resident and business owner who’s done much in a short amount of time, he said.
“Whenever I run across people off the road in the middle of a snowstorm, I call Sarah up and say, ‘Hey, do you have any room, I know you’re not open,’” said Anderson. “She always comes through, every time. Our community is made up of a fabric, many different threads, many different individuals. Sarah has become a very important part of our community cloth and I’m proud to back her in whatever she is doing … It’s been a sheer pleasure working with her. She always steps up to the plate, too, when things are needed. Christmas in Bethlehem and other town functions, she is right there … What more could this town ask for?”
Ayla Queiroga, a member of the Bethlehem Select Board, frequents the Wayside for dinner with her husband.
“On behalf of being a friend of Sarah and a representative of the town, I want to thank Sarah for all of her hard work with the Wayside,” said Queiroga. “She’s been a tremendous addition to the community. We are so thankful for her being here and owning the inn. She partners so well with some of the other businesses in town, supporting the community, supporting the local network, and also working really hard and now raising her family in Bethlehem. We are so grateful for them … I hope that you have many more years at the inn and representing Bethlehem and raising your family here.”
Levy lives at The Wayside Inn with her husband, Praveen, an associate director of an IT company who is a big supporter of her dreams and whom she married in 2020, and their 9-month-old daughter, Penny.
Handing Levy a bouquet of sunflowers was Carol Carlson Cunningham, owner of Carlson’s Lodge in Twin Mountain and a member of the Twin Mountain-Bretton Woods Chamber of Commerce, whose board president is now Levy.
“Sunflowers for the sunny smiles you carry in the restaurant and in the inn, no matter what’s going on, and for us at the chamber as well,” she said. “It’s been a wonderful five years having her a part of the community and a part of the chamber … We’re very proud of her and what’s she’s done for us.”
Levy’s father, Dave Levy, who organized Monday’s celebration, thanked the Wayside team, which he said is like extended family and is very special to himself and his wife, Rhonda, both of whom help out at the inn and live mostly at their home in Bethlehem.
“The community has been so incredibly welcoming, not just to Sarah, but to Rhonda and I,” he said. “It’s just been a wonderful five years … To many more years.”
Dave Levy organized the celebration and speakers as a surprise to his daughter.
“Thank you for all the kind words,” said Sarah Levy. “My team makes me look good. I cannot run this place alone. And I’m so grateful to all of them, everybody who works here. I am so grateful to the community for making me and my husband feel so welcome here. We are really excited to raise our family in the North Country … I appreciate the community as much as they appreciate me.”
After the celebration, Levy, described her trial by fire, which came in the first few months of her purchase of the inn in the summer of 2017.
“I bought the place in August and it was the end of October when we had the storm,” she said. “The river flooded 12 feet and we lost power for four days.”
“It was a good start,” Levy said with a wry smile.
A few short months later came the deep freeze.
“A lot of frozen pipes exploded,” she said, adding that it took some time to get a plumber for repairs.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Levy was completely shut down from March to June of 2020.
When she opened, it was the inn first and then the restaurant for take-out and outside seating.
Now, things are running more smoothly, though, like businesses elsewhere, she is struggling somewhat to keep a sufficient number of employees.
“It’s a slow process,” said Levy. “We definitely want to expand to weddings in the near future. We’ve done most of the big construction projects. Our next challenge is going to be doing more events. We do one festival every year and want to do more things of that nature.”
She said she’s fortunate to have a great team and community support.
“I just love it here,” said Levy. “I couldn’t ask for more for the past five years, especially given everything that happened … It’s been an adventure, but it’s going really well, and I’m so grateful.”
