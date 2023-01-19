Community To Raise Awareness On Homeless
Buy Now

NEK participation in Homelessness Awareness Day is seen in these markers in front of United Community Church in St. Johnsbury. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Advocates from across Vermont hosted activities on Jan. 19 to commemorate Homelessness Awareness Day. This annual commemoration is meant to raise awareness to the growing crisis of homelessness in the state, remember those who have died while experiencing homelessness, and help change the narrative about how people see homelessness.

Northeast Kingdom organizations had volunteers place 173 flags, 128 red flags for adults and 45 yellow flags representing children, at several locations across the region including the St. Johnsbury School, the St. Johnsbury United Community Church, Olivia Place in Lyndonville, and Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA)’s office in Newport. NEKCA also partnered with Catamount Arts to host a screening of “The Invisible Class,” a documentary examining the roots of the homeless crisis that has struck the USA. Local social service agencies also testified before the state legislature about their experience serving those experiencing homelessness and some solutions to help eliminate the crisis in the local region.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments