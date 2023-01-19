Community To Raise Awareness On Homeless

ST. JOHNSBURY — Advocates from across Vermont hosted activities on Jan. 19 to commemorate Homelessness Awareness Day. This annual commemoration is meant to raise awareness to the growing crisis of homelessness in the state, remember those who have died while experiencing homelessness, and help change the narrative about how people see homelessness.
Northeast Kingdom organizations had volunteers place 173 flags, 128 red flags for adults and 45 yellow flags representing children, at several locations across the region including the St. Johnsbury School, the St. Johnsbury United Community Church, Olivia Place in Lyndonville, and Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA)’s office in Newport. NEKCA also partnered with Catamount Arts to host a screening of “The Invisible Class,” a documentary examining the roots of the homeless crisis that has struck the USA. Local social service agencies also testified before the state legislature about their experience serving those experiencing homelessness and some solutions to help eliminate the crisis in the local region.
“The COVID Pandemic has certainly highlighted the issue and devasting, ongoing impact of homelessness in Vermont. According to the Vermont Agency of Human Services, there are approximately 400 families experiencing homelessness statewide, including over 500 children,” stated NEKCA executive director Jenna O’Farrell. “Families struggling with housing insecurity are currently living in hotels supported by the state. Some families live in homeless shelters, vehicles or other places not meant for human habitation.
“Investments in rental subsidies, increased affordable, safe housing, and focused family supports are efforts that would decrease homelessness in Vermont. Housing is a human right.”
To learn more about getting involved in regional efforts to end homelessness, contact Casey Winterson at Northeast Kingdom Community Action at cwinterson@nekcavt.org.
