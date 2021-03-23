LITTLETON — As vaccines roll out and virus numbers remain low, the Veterans Administration community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC), which this summer celebrates six years in Littleton, is reinstating full services and will re-implement some suspended programs.
“We are here and we are open for business,” Michael Stanley, physician and medical director for the Littleton CBOC, said Tuesday.
For a few months, services had been strictly by appointment and capacity was limited.
“We are more fully reopened as of March 1 and we are fully open for all appointments,” said Kathryn Cote, a Littleton-based Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) social worker with the VA.
The COVID-19 pandemic still requires that masks be worn in the building.
In recognizing a certain segment of those who served, the CBOC will also be welcoming Vietnam veterans on Monday, March 29, which is National Vietnam Veterans Day.
“We are recognizing all Vietnam Veterans and announcing to all that we are open to serve all your needs,” said Cote. “It is important that Vietnam veterans be honored.”
In the last few weeks, the Littleton CBOC has also hosted some vaccine clinics on-site, with more clinics possible.
“They’ve been set up as we get the vaccines,” said Cote. “We’ve done the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, two full days in the last two weeks.”
The CBOC also hosted a Moderna vaccine clinic at the Littleton Elks Lodge on March 3. The second injection for the Moderna vaccine is scheduled for March 31 at the lodge.
And to be restarted, in April or early May, is the veterans coffee group that launched four years ago.
“The coffee group serves two purposes,” said Cote. “One, it’s a place for veterans to communicate with each other about how being a veteran has impacted their life, and it also serves as a door, primarily as a way to teach veterans about all the services that they are eligible for. We have new veterans coming on board and this serves as a way to help them navigate the system.”
The group meets twice a month, on the first and third Friday.
“We are just going a step at a time and trying to get services fully back up,” said Cote.
“We’re looking forward to being able to start having the coffee groups and other meetings as the restrictions on COVID are removed,” said Stanley.
To provide a full VA health care model to keep care closer to home, the 10,000-square-foot Littleton CBOC opened in its new Cottage Street space in July 2015, replacing the smaller CBOC that opened on Meadow Street in 2009 after the veterans’ outpatient clinic at Littleton Regional Healthcare closed.
The VA entered into a long-term lease with Affordable Housing, Education and Development to occupy the space at 264 Cottage St.
“We serve all of northern New Hampshire and northern Vermont and all the way down to Plymouth,” said Cote. “Veterans come from all over.”
As book clubs, exercise programs, and other programs reopen in the future, a near-term goal is to have a monthly Veterans Corner, a place where veterans can see which services, groups, and activities are being offered, said Cote.
The plan is to also again have a representative from the New Hampshire service office visit the Littleton CBOC to help veterans sign up for service-connected benefits, said Cote.
CBOC services run the gamut, and more are planned.
“We have primary care, primary care mental health and we have physical therapy and audiology,” said Stanley. “We do lab work and send it down to White River Junction. We are beginning to work with sub-specialty services in terms of developing a schedule for them to have at least once a month face-to-face time available in the clinic, such as cardiology. We hope to expand that. We are also capable of working with veterans through video-medicine.”
The Littleton CBOC currently services some 2,100 area veterans.
“We are looking to get as many who are interested in coming,” said Stanley. “We want to be known in the community and we want veterans to be able to get the best care they can get.”
