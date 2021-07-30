Community Welcome Mural To Get Facelift

LITTLETON — The Welcome to Littleton mural along Mill Street is about to get a face lift.
Painted in 2014 by artists David Gunning and The Loading Dock of the North Country owner, Jason Tors, time and the elements have left the mural’s paint cracking and peeling, making the need for a repainting.
This week, Jessica Bahrakis, founder of the nonprofit NOCO Mural Project, received permission by selectmen to go ahead with a new paint job, which, after some needed fundraising to pay for materials and supplies, is expected to be completed by the end of August.
“Dave and Jason got together and designed it and painted that entire wall,” Bahrakis, of Bethlehem, said Thursday.
The mural could also have a memorial for Gunning, who died April 13 in Michigan, where he had moved not long after completing it.
For decades, Gunning specialized in hand-lettered sign painting and he completed hand-lettered pieces for all of the Littleton Food Co-op signage and did their paper signs.
“He would paint those up in the old-time sign painter’s style that was his,” said Tors. “He was really an amazing craftsman and I learned a lot from him and we had a great time painting the mural design.”
The overall concept of the repainting of the mural is to keep a lot of the lettering intact, said Tors, who also serves on the NOCO board of directors.
During a board meeting of NOCO a few months ago, an idea had been floated to update the mural with a new graphic, possibly with scenery like mountains, trees, or a winding brook, said Bahrakis.
“But since Dave passed away, it would probably be better to just keep it the same and maybe even memorialize it for him, in memory of,” said Bahrakis. “We are going to keep the stenciling the same. It will still say ‘Welcome to Littleton.’ We will update those letters and just put a nice fresh coat of paint on it and then we may potentially add two images to the sides.”
On the sides, the retaining wall tilts in, offering space for new images, which could be scenery.
“Most likely it will be spearheaded by the members of NOCO Mural Project and volunteers,” she said. “We thought about getting the community involved and maybe having them assist with the images on the sides, like a town event. We are looking for community or private donations and support for materials and supplies to get that Mill Street project completed.”
Money from donations will be needed not only for materials, but because there could be some labor involved, such as sandblasting to make the wall smooth, and a company to carry out that work could be needed, she said.
“We’re a nonprofit and don’t have the funds and don’t have grants,” said Bahrakis.
During Littleton’s third First Friday event of the summer, on Aug. 6, a new mural will be unveiled at the Littleton Food Co-op, a permanent installation mounted on the side of the wall, similar to the new community mural in Bethlehem that was unveiled on July 2.
The agricultural-themed mural at the Co-op will be painted by artist Stacey Lucas, of Plymouth, who has done restaurant menu board artwork in the area for The Maia Papaya In Bethlehem, The Inkwell Coffee and Tea House in Littleton, and other establishments.
“She is a really great artist and we are happy to help her,” said Bahrakis.
After that, the NOCO Mural Project will be working with Luther Kinney, director of property management for Affordable Housing, Education and Development Inc., who has granted the project permission to paint two retaining walls in Littleton: one behind the North Country Council location that holds up the next-door Social Security Administration office parking lot on Main Street, and the other at the Mt. Eustis Commons on Cottage Street.
“I have an artist in mind for both of those and that project will probably be pushed until September or October, when we’ll start on one, and then maybe start on the other in April,” said Bahrakis.
The artist in mind is Kirsten Carruth, of Bethlehem.
“We will also need some serious fundraising,” she said. “One wall is 70 feet and other 50 feet. That will be lot of paint and a lot of hours and we want to make sure Kirsten gets paid well for that, what she should get paid. Those are huge walls.”
Designs for the AHEAD partnership are a river theme for the mural behind the North Country Council building and some sort of nature theme with animals or a geometric design at Mt. Eustis Commons.
“Luther is very excited about the project and thinks it will add value not just to that space, but to the community as well, art value and civic attachments,” said Bahrakis.
Inspired by community murals in public spaces during trips to several U.S. cities, Bahrakis launched NOCO Mural Project in June 2020, during the beginning of the pandemic.
The first project involved local artists making free-standing murals that were installed in Littleton, Bethlehem and nearby towns that paid tribute to the COVID heroes, the essential workers serving their communities on the front lines of the pandemic.
“Our mission to make art in public spaces because it does add value to the community,” said Bahrakis. “I’m really excited to get this support for that. We just want to keep putting up these wonderful murals that have this feel of what we do here in the North Country and encompass the energy that is transmitted through living here in the White Mountains and be able to share that with people coming here to visit and also add value to our neighborhoods for the people who live here.”
To have people stand behind the effort helps to make it happen and will help the NOCO Mural Project in the future, she said.
“We build that trust and build that relationship,” said Bahrakis. “From a brainstorm that came out of quarantine to this is really a dream come true for me.”
