Kinney Drugs has announced it will give employees a $2 per hour wage raise.
The wage increase is effective March 20 through April 30 and could be extended. It affects 3,525 hourly employees of parent company KPH Healthcare Services, Inc.
Kinney has 97 stores in New York and Vermont, including locations in St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville, Barton and Newport.
“The pressure and stress associated with these disruptive times for you and your families, is something your KPH Healthcare Services family would like to support you through,” said David Warner, President and CEO of KPH Healthcare Services.
Pharmacy, retail and grocery stores have been deemed essential services and remain open during “stay at home” orders across the country, including those in Vermont (through April 15) and New Hampshire (through May 4). Both orders could be extended.
That puts hourly employees on the front line of the COVID-19 response. That carries risk: This week Shaw’s announced that employees at its Littleton and Woodsville stores had tested positive for coronavirus.
That has prompted companies like Kinney to take action. Several have hiked pay in the midst of the outbreak, as a way to boost morale and show appreciation.
• Wal-Mart has announced it will award cash bonuses of $300 to full-time and $150 to part-time staff, hire 150,000 temporary workers through the end of May, and raise entry wages for e-commerce, fulfillment center and warehouse workers by $2 through Memorial Day.
• Shaw’s parent company Albertsons will boost workers pay $2 per hour for the current week, with the possibility of an extension.
• Walgreens plans to pay a one-time bonus to employees, $300 for full-time and $150 for part-time, at the start of April. The company is also looking to hire 9,500 full- and part-time positions across the country.
• Price Chopper awarded a $1 per hour raise to hourly employees through April 19 and is looking to hire more than 2,000 part-time or temporary part-time workers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.