Companion Pet Care Says Confirmed COVID-19 Person Visited Friday

Companion Pet Care near Main Street in Littleton, N.H. (Courtesy Photo)

Companion Pet Care of Littleton is changing the way it does business and interacts with clients after its owner, veterinarian Billie Winter, said the practice received confirmation from the state that a COVID-19 positive individual visited the building late Friday morning.

Winter informed CPC clients in an updated letter Tuesday on social media.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments