Companion Pet Care Veterinarian Gives COVID-19 Update For Pet Owners

Companion Pet Care in Littleton, N.H. (Courtesy Photo)

The client visiting Companion Pet Care of Littleton on Friday, who later tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, had a history of travel, said the clinic’s owner.

Veterinarian Billie Winter was unable to be reached before press time on Tuesday, but in a later email said the notification came late Monday afternoon by the individual, who is not being named by Winter or the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services for privacy reasons.

