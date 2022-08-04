A competency evaluation report has been issued for the Columbia man accused of shooting at a home construction worker on May 12 while, according to court documents, he might have been having a mental breakdown and experiencing delusions.
Aron Spencer Theriault, 25, faces a Class A felony count of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and a Class B felony count of reckless conduct for allegedly firing a shot from a .22-caliber handgun at Travis Lynch, who had been working an excavator at a house along Meriden Hill Road.
No injuries were reported.
The affidavit for arrest states that after Theriault was taken into custody, he told police that Muslim men were hunting him and trying to kill him and the operator of an excavator was trying to bury his friends.
Theriault is also charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of criminal trespass for unlawfully entering a seasonal camp along Washburn Road and a Class A misdemeanor count of recklessly damaging the camp by removing the door and lock mechanism to gain entry.
The competency evaluation report, which constitutes a health record and is non-public, was issued to Coos Superior Court on Monday, following a May 24 court order to determine Theriault’s mental competency to stand trial.
A competency hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 18.
The report comes after a July 29 bail hearing for Theriault, who, after his arrest, was held at the Coos County House of Corrections on preventative detention as a threat to himself and others.
According to the affidavit for arrest filed by New Hampshire State Police Trooper Sean Smarz, a caller on the morning of May 12 told dispatchers that a man was riding a Utility Terrain Vehicle with a German shepherd and was heading toward Pleasant Mountain while screaming for help and saying he is being hunted and Muslims are trying to kill him.
A second call received by the Colebrook police several minutes later from Meriden Hill Road stated that a construction crew saw the UTV twice drive by the residence and on the second pass the rider fired a shot before leaving and driving up Meriden Hill Road.
New Hampshire Fish and Game officers soon located the UTV, which Theriault allegedly found on another property with the key in its ignition, at the Washburn Road camp.
New Hampshire State Police, also on scene at the camp, ordered Theriault to come out of the camp structure.
Theriault complied while asking police to help him and saying, “They’re coming to get me,” according to court papers.
U.S. Border Patrol agents found the gun in a backpack.
Theriault was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley hospital for evaluation.
While there, Smarz said Theriault transitioned from talking about his dog to saying, “Muslims were the ones doing this to him and his dog” and saying he “pissed off some people in the Middle East and that the Muslims were coming after him for it” and they “were tracking him with the radars and satellites.”
Theriault is being represented by defense attorney Simon Mayo.
A final pre-trial conference that had been scheduled for Sept. 6 was canceled following the scheduling of the Aug. 18 competency hearing.
