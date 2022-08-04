A competency evaluation report has been issued for the Columbia man accused of shooting at a home construction worker on May 12 while, according to court documents, he might have been having a mental breakdown and experiencing delusions.

Aron Spencer Theriault, 25, faces a Class A felony count of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and a Class B felony count of reckless conduct for allegedly firing a shot from a .22-caliber handgun at Travis Lynch, who had been working an excavator at a house along Meriden Hill Road.

