Competency Evaluation Ordered For Driver Of Fatal Crash That Claimed Life Of Teen

An East Ryegate teen charged for the crash that killed a 14-year-old girl in Bath in 2019 has made his competency to stand trial a key piece of his defense.
A competency evaluation has been ordered by the court for Jeffrey Dumais, 19, who is accused of negligently causing the single-vehicle crash that killed Krystina Crews, of Bath, and lying to authorities about how it happened by telling them that someone else had been driving.
A competency hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7 at Grafton Superior Court.
If Dumais is found not mentally competent to stand trial, the charges against him could be dismissed.
A number of details about how the case is progressing are non-public.
Motions filed by his attorney, Emily Wynes, of the office of the New Hampshire Public Defender, seeking the court’s authorization to obtain services and the request to determine competency have been sealed.
On Aug. 17, the court approved a motion agreed to by county prosecutors to modify Dumais’ bail, which prohibits him from traveling out of state, to allow travel to Massachusetts on Sept. 7 for an evaluation.
In March, Dumais, who was several weeks away from turning 17 at the time of the crash, was indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on a Class B felony count of negligent homicide, a Class B felony count of driving after suspension at the time of a crash that caused death or serious bodily injury, and a Class B felony count of giving a false reporting of a crash that caused death or serious bodily injury.
On the morning of Oct. 13, 2019, Dumais, who did not have a driver’s license, was driving an unregistered 2008 Honda Ridgeline on southbound River Road at a high rate of speed and with an unrestrained juvenile passenger (Crews) when he lost control of the vehicle, said prosecutors.
Dumais’ speed coupled with a cracked or broken vehicle frame or suspension and a broken brake line caused the vehicle to strike a tree, they said.
The Honda went off the right side of the roadway and struck the large tree on the right rear passenger door, where Crews had been a passenger.
She died at the scene.
Along with speeding and unlawfully driving, authorities said Dumais knew that the Honda had a broken brake line and was structurally compromised, and those factors “materially contributed to the collision of the vehicle with a tree.”
After the collision, prosecutors said Dumais, who knew that the crash caused death or serious bodily injury, told New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer Chris McKee that someone else had been driving.
In a statement by New Hampshire State Police on the incident, Dumais and a male juvenile who was also a passenger sustained significant injuries.
NHSP Troop F was assisted on the scene by the NHSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, Bath Fire Department and Woodsville Ambulance, the Grafton County attorney’s office, the state medical examiner, and New Hampshire Fish and Game.
In New Hampshire, a Class B felony count is punishable by a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
According to the case summary, Dumais is also represented by a second public defender, Jay Duguay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.