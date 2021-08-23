Competency Evaluation Ordered In Officer Assault Case

A mental evaluation is underway to determine if the Bronx, N.Y., man accused of assaulting a Lancaster police officer, trying to grab his gun, and telling him it’s “time to meet your maker” is competent to stand trial.
The evaluation was ordered by a Coos Superior Court judge on July 26, two weeks after Brandon Calvo, 44, was assigned his sixth defense counsel, Don Topham, following attorney-client breakdowns with past lawyers.
Calvo faces a Class B felony count each of attempting to take a service weapon from an officer, resisting arrest causing serious bodily injury, and second-degree simple assault, and five Class A misdemeanor counts of simple assault.
The competency hearing to determine if he will face trial is scheduled for Nov. 2.
Calvo was indicted by a grand jury in November 2019 for the alleged assaults, the most serious of which were against Lancaster Police Officer Aaron Gibson, who had responded to the parking lot of Big Apple a month before, at 2:30 a.m. Oct. 2, 2019, for the report of a man unconscious and lying partially out of his car.
When Gibson tried to awaken Calvo, he said he saw an open bag with drug paraphernalia.
When medical personnel called to the scene could not rouse Calvo, they administered the anti-overdose drug Narcan.
In the affidavit, Gibson wrote that within seconds of the Narcan administration Calvo jolted awake and was immediately angry and demanding to know why he was present and insisting he had not been unconscious.
A scuffle began after Calvo refused to go to the hospital and was told by Gibson he is not safe to drive and would need to be detained.
After Calvo refused to leave his car, Gibson said he attempted to remove him, at which point Calvo then began to scream.
A missed punch by Calvo followed, Gibson wrote in the report.
Gibson then deployed his Taser, which missed the first time, but was able to touch Calvo on another try, although the Taser had no real effect on Calvo and he responded by punching Gibson in the mouth, according to the police report.
After a second Taser deployment failed, Calvo then allegedly charged at Gibson and continued to punch him in the head.
When ambulance attendant David Mooney tried pulling Calvo off Gibson, Calvo delivered two blows to Mooney’s shoulder and chest, according to the affidavit.
When Gibson tried to restrain Calvo, Calvo is alleged to have grabbed him by the shoulders and then reached for his sidearm, yelling to Gibson, “just let it go,” “give me your gun,” “time for you to meet your maker,” and “time for you to meet my god, Allah.”
Then arriving on scene was Lancaster Fire Rescue Member Dean Flynn, who was able to place Calvo in a choke-hold and drag him to the ground, where Gibson, Mooney, and Flynn were able to get handcuffs on him.
Gibson was transported to Weeks Medical Center, where he received stitches for a laceration to his lip and was diagnosed with a concussion.
Calvo, who spent several months in New Hampshire’s secured psychiatric unit in Concord following his arrest in Lancaster, has been released on a $5,000 unsecured bond and is living in the Bronx and attending court proceedings remotely as his case pends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.