Competency Remains At Issue For Accused Car Thieve

Chad Lawrence

The mental competency to stand trial remains at issue for a Newport, Vt., man who was arrested in Littleton in June 2021 for allegedly driving a stolen car and demanding to a store clerk that the gas tank be filled up at no charge because he claimed he was a driver for the U.S. Marshals Service.

Some documents in the case of Chad M. Lawrence, 47, are sealed, including the competency evaluation, but the case summary at Grafton Superior Court shows a status conference scheduled for May 30 and a restorability hearing scheduled for Jan. 5, 2024.

