The mental competency to stand trial remains at issue for a Newport, Vt., man who was arrested in Littleton in June 2021 for allegedly driving a stolen car and demanding to a store clerk that the gas tank be filled up at no charge because he claimed he was a driver for the U.S. Marshals Service.
Some documents in the case of Chad M. Lawrence, 47, are sealed, including the competency evaluation, but the case summary at Grafton Superior Court shows a status conference scheduled for May 30 and a restorability hearing scheduled for Jan. 5, 2024.
A competency hearing that had been scheduled for Jan. 23 was canceled after an agreement was struck between the defense and prosecutors.
Because they contain health records that are exempt from the state’s right-to-know law, the proposed order by the state that was approved by the court on the same day, as well as a Dec. 7 competency evaluation report, are non-public.
In July 2022, the court approved Lawrence’s bail to be set at $1,000 cash.
In September 2021, Lawrence was indicted by a grand jury on a Class A felony count of receiving stolen property after being accused of driving a stolen 2020 Honda CR-V in Littleton on the evening of June 17, 2021.
According to the affidavit for arrest by Littleton police, the store clerk at Cumberland Farms at 278 Meadow Street called 9-1-1 after a man entered the store with the demand that the car be filled with gas for free because he’s a driver for the U.S. Marshals Service and it’s federal law that the store pays for the gas.
“She called 9-1-1 because she was the only one working at the store and the man was acting strange,” Littleton Patrol Officer James Hamel wrote in the affidavit.
The clerk gave the 9-1-1 dispatcher the license plate number on the car.
Littleton police, soon after arriving on scene, learned that the car had been reported stolen from its owner, Bruce Nourjian, of Stowe, Vt., that morning.
According to court papers, Lawrence, who was sitting inside the car when police arrived, likewise told Littleton officers that he worked for the USMS.
As Hamel approached, Lawrence exited the Honda and wanted Hamel to speak to the rear seat, where no one was sitting.
Hamel, in his report, said Lawrence appeared to be having a drug delusion or mental health crisis.
When Hamel asked Lawrence for his driver’s license, he said Lawrence gave him a non-driver identification card from Vermont that identified him by his name and first indicated that the car belonged to the USMS and then belonged to his wife.
If the case goes to trial or to a plea deal, Lawrence faces a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years.
He is being represented by court-appointed defense attorney Patrick Richard.
The case is being prosecuted by Grafton County Attorney Marcie Hornick and Assistant Grafton County Attorney Amanda Jacobson.
