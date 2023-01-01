Complaints Of Elks Club Bar Brawl Lead To Arrest
Buy Now

The Elks Lodge, former home of Horace Fairbanks, was sold to the Elks Club in 1946. It has been the St. Johnsbury Elks Lodge home since then. (File Photo by Patrick Lovett)

Minutes before the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve St. Johnsbury received complaints about a “bar brawl” at the Elks Club.

Officer Robert Gerrish reported that there were calls at 11:54 p.m. about “either a 5 to 8 person or a 12 to 15 person bar brawl” and that a woman was injured.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments