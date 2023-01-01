Complaints Of New Year’s Eve Elks Club Bar Brawl Lead To Arrest Dana Gray grayd@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Dana Gray Author email Jan 1, 2023 Jan 1, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Elks Lodge, former home of Horace Fairbanks, was sold to the Elks Club in 1946. It has been the St. Johnsbury Elks Lodge home since then. (File Photo by Patrick Lovett) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Minutes before the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve St. Johnsbury received complaints about a “bar brawl” at the Elks Club.Officer Robert Gerrish reported that there were calls at 11:54 p.m. about “either a 5 to 8 person or a 12 to 15 person bar brawl” and that a woman was injured.Joining Officer Gerrish in the response to the Elks Club on Western Avenue were officers Davis Guyer and Joseph Grant. Investigation led them to arrest Jodi Cutter, 42, of Concord, for an alleged aggravated assault on Phylicia Fleurie, 33, of Barnet.Fleurie was taken by CALEX to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries. Police cited Cutter to appear at Caledonia Superior Court for arraignment on March 27.Officer Gerrish stated that the incident remains under investigation. 