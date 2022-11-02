Completion of the cross-state Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is close, but it won’t happen this year.
One of three segments left to be done in the 2022 construction season won’t be complete until the end of January 2023. Heading into the construction season, officials were confident that all three segments would be done by this fall.
Once finished, the LVRT at 93 miles will be the longest recreational rail trail in New England. The trail spans the distance between St. Johnsbury and Swanton. It is a four-season trail and is expected to draw thousands of users with the potential to provide an economic boost to communities along the route. Among those communities are the local towns of St. Johnsbury, Danville, Cabot, Walden, Stannard, Greensboro and Hardwick.
Work on the trail has been ongoing for several years, with portions of it available for use, including a 15-mile local section from St. Johnsbury to West Danville. There is excitement at the prospect of full accessibility to the LVRT not only for users but for the communities the trail passes through.
One of the segments under construction this year is a 17.8-mile stretch from West Danville to Hardwick. Going west, it starts at the intersection with Channel Drive and extends to the intersection with Maple Street in Hardwick. Work done there this summer included the installation of a bridge that goes over Route 15 in Walden.
Vermont Agency of Transportation Project Manager Joel Perrigo reported that the section is nearly finished and will be complete in December.
The same is said for an 18.37-mile section between Cambridge to Sheldon. “All culvert and bridge construction is complete and final trail construction is underway,” Perrigo said in an email.
The final piece, a section that is 12.44 miles long between Hardwick and Morrisville, has presented extra challenges that are keeping the trail from completion in 2022.
“Challenges surrounding a rock slide and an unsuitable bridge abutment have pushed the completion date for those two contract items to the end of January 2023,” said Perrigo. They were issues that weren’t anticipated and weren’t discovered until the work began.
The creation of the trail has been several years in the making. Design and permitting began in 2009. The Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) started construction in 2014 on the segment from St. Johnsbury to Danville. VAST completed about 33 miles in separate segments, which were funded through federal dollars, local town assistance, private donations and VAST’s own money.
In 2018 VTrans assumed construction responsibility for the remaining miles. In 2020, funding for the completion of the LVRT was approved as Gov. Phil Scott allocated $2.8 million of the FY2021 budget toward the construction of the LVRT. It was matched by $11.3 million in federal funds.
As the construction season began last spring, the three segments and a birdge project in Fairfield remained. JP Sicard, of Barton, was responsible for the bridge.
It was estimated that the cost of the remaining work would be $15 million. Bids for the projects came in slightly higher, Perrigo said, at $15,189,833.
Efforts were made to order materials far in advance, Perrigo said, recognizing the need for long lead times for certain items like precast concrete elements and structural steel for bridges. Still, there were some delays based on material availability.
Based on the unexpected challenges, Perrigo said the final construction cost will be higher.
