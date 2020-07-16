ALBANY — Travis and Stella Gilman tried to compost their own table scraps at their Albany home.
It didn’t work out that well.
Travis looked around and saw that they weren’t the only ones who needed help dealing with food scraps.
And now the state of Vermont has banned throwing food scraps into the garbage - and there aren’t enough compost pick up services in the Northeast Kingdom.
That opened up a brand new market - and Travis saw his opportunity and took it.
Fertile Idea
The family always recycled. So composting food scraps seemed like a good idea. But it takes some work.
“A lot of residents can’t compost. My wife and I tried it. It’s not very easy to do in a small family,” Travis said.
And some folks are put off that sometimes “critters” and larger animals are attracted to it, especially if it contains meat scraps.
“Raccoons, skunks nobody wants them either,” Travis said.
Travis said it was common sense that others will need help, and he realized he could provide that service.
“I’ve always wanted my own business,” he said.
He did some research, spurred by a story in local newspapers about how the Northeast Kingdom needs composting facilities. That’s where the compost goes once it’s collected, either at transfer stations, from pickup services.
But opening a compost facility would require more capital than he wanted to invest.
Being the middle man, the compost pickup man, made more sense.
And it will allow him to work around his day job, a salesman at Northpoint in Derby.
Keep It Green Compost went online recently, and already has customers. Travis said that he has delivered five-gallon buckets with tight-fitting lids to residential customers for curbside pickup in towns across Caledonia, Orleans and Lamoille counties.
Those customers are filling those buckets now. And by next week, when he has his hauler’s license, Travis will do his first route to pick up a bucket at the home of each customer and drop off a clean bucket in its place.
He will bring the full buckets to his property, empty them into a “dump” trailer and wash out the buckets immediately with a hot water pressure washer. Then he will deliver the compost trailer to the Lamoille solid waste district compost facility, where he pays to drop the compost.
Most of his residential customers are doing bi-weekly pickup but there are a few who need it weekly, Travis said.
He’s provided pamphlets in print or by message to customers about what can go in the buckets and how to keep the bottoms clean so the scraps don’t stick. That will be especially important in the winter when buckets and their contents freeze.
There is plenty of information about what food waste can be composted online as well.
The calls and messages through their Facebook location keep coming in, and Travis expects the new operation will expand quickly, especially now that some businesses have approached him as well. One store that has signed up will put food scraps in a 50-gallon tote that he will collect weekly.
Travis expects the business will adjust to the demand. The size of buckets and frequency of pickup will become common-place as customers figure out what they need, he said.
There’s one thing that won’t change as the business grows - his right hand man.
His son Landen will ride the pickup routes with his dad this summer, every Thursday and Sunday.
“My son wants every part of it. He’s very excited!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.