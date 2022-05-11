LYNDONVILLE — An owner of Cloud’s Path Farm, who provides composting services for the towns belonging to the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD), met with the district’s Board of Supervisors this week to discuss the business’s no-tolerance policy for collected compost.
Many of the district’s towns and schools that collect compost recently received second-strike notices in a three-strike system about their compost being contaminated — or having plastic in the materials, which will not break down.
The contract the waste district has with Cloud’s Path allows for the price of compost totes to increase from $10 to $13.50 if violations persist after the warnings.
After a warning is sent, the offending town or school is given eight weeks of time for public education efforts about what items must be removed from food scraps going into compost bins.
The zero-tolerance, three-strike system went into effect on New Year’s Day 2022.
Eliza Perreault, of Cloud’s Path Farm in Sheffield, told the board that they are trying to meet the more stringent regulations coming down from the state’s Department of Agriculture and the Agency of Natural Resources, as well as the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department regarding soil and water contamination.
“That’s why we’ve gone to the zero-tolerance policy,” she said, saying there is real pressure coming to eliminate plastics, including micro-plastics from the environment.
Perreault said there has been a reduction in the number of plastics coming from the waste district members, “Everybody is doing a really good job, it is declining.”
She said small plastic bags filled with compost and stickers on items such as avocados, melons and tomatoes that are left on the vegetable skin scraps are the biggest culprits, and the business has to go through all the compost to pull those items out.
Jack Sumberg, a board member from the town of Glover, asked if there are stickers on produce that are compostable, unlike the shiny plastic ones now on many items.
Stickers on bananas are typically compostable now, said Perreault, and some companies that sell produce are looking to stamp fruits and vegetables instead. She said National Geographic is leading discussions on the problem with the produce stickers and there is hope for movement soon to change the practice which is complicating compost efforts.
Perault said, to keep messaging easier, encouraging people to remove all stickers from items in their compost is a wise idea.
Board member Ken Johnston asked about legislation, asking Perreault how someone working at a transfer station can go through and make sure compost is not contaminated. “How do you go back and check every little banana and every little apple? How do you want us to do that?”
Perreault responded that she hoped that it can be accomplished through public education, saying employees at the town transfer stations don’t have time to do that.
“I’m happy to go out to the transfer stations and to the communities themselves,” Pereault said. “I don’t see the transfer people being able to do it on their own.”
Signs have been ordered by the waste district to post at the member towns’ transfer station and will be out this week, said Tomasi, emphasizing the rules for what can go into compost bins.
He said, “I think signs will help, but I think communicating directly will more, you can’t talk to everyone who comes through.”
Board Chair Nick Rivers asked if the district has started to have to pay the higher cost for contaminated compost, permitted after the series of warnings.
So far the cost has not increased by the $3 more per bin which is permitted under the contract language.
Perreault said, “For the most part, I think all the towns are on track to reduce it completely.”
“I think we have to realize that continuous improvement is what we’re shooting for, but keep in mind, this is a zero-tolerance policy … we need to keep the pedal to the metal and keep trying to spread the word so we can achieve zero-contamination,” stressed Tomasi.
The NEKWMD has 49 member towns serving some 48,000 people.
Sumberg expressed concern about the influx of summer residents and transient people, those with second homes and people who are here visiting Vermont, and asked how communication can be stepped up during the summer.
Perreault said she can’t visit towns on the weekends because she has farmers’ markets to be at.
Tomasi said district staff will be going out to visit towns and trumpet the policy and help to educate the public about the zero-tolerance for plastics in compost.
In Glover the compost bins have been moved inside instead of being outdoors, so the attendants can keep a better eye on what’s deposited, but he said, “Summertime will be a challenge; busy Saturdays.”
Tomasi thanked Perreault for participating in the meeting, saying there have been bumps, but he is confident they can be smoothed out.
Foam Condenser Trial OK’d
The district’s board voted unanimously to embark on a 6-month trial for a foam condenser unit from Foam Cycle, with the trial to include the holiday season when a lot of Styrofoam-type packing materials will be received.
The unit is a large box that consists of three components that are delivered at the same time and can be plugged in at sites that purchase the system. The units are 20-feet by 8-feet in size and are metal Foam Recycling Containers. The air is removed safely from the units and the end result, the pure polystyrene has a high resale value, according to a recent presentation made to the waste district’s board.
Tomasi said there are a few grant opportunities that may be able to help offset the cost of the unit, which is about $50,000.
The company from New Jersey that made a presentation to the district recently will send the unit and allow it to be tried for a full six months before the district has to decide whether it is satisfied with the results.
Tomasi said the main collection will be in Lyndonville, but the condenser unit may be brought to a few other locations if there is space to do so.
The district is hoping to have the polystyrene foam condenser unit in place by Aug. 1 to begin collecting expanded polystyrene foam.
Charter Amendment
The board also discussed a proposed change to how the waste district’s annual budget is voted on.
Instead of it being voted on in each town on the annual Vermont Town Meeting Day, it’s proposed that the waste district’s Board of Supervisors approve the budget.
A public hearing would still be held prior to the board acting on the budget.
Tomasi said that is how most other waste districts in Vermont adopt budgets. He said the board could also leave things status quo. Another option was that the budget would go to the select boards of member towns and they would have 45 days to act on the budget.
“What we may want to do is have a vote on whether or not we want to change from our current system in the first place,” said Tomasi.
“Once the decision has been made, we can begin to pursue the Charter Amendment process as outlined in the statute. While there is plenty of time before the next legislative session, I would recommend the Board pursue this sooner so that it can be shared with a local legislator in the fall for introduction in January of 2023,” Tomasi wrote in his notes for Tuesday’s meeting.
Tomasi said, “No matter what happens the 2023 budget will be voted on by Australian ballot, unless there’s some other emergency that crops up again.” The waste district got permission for the budget to be voted on by the board due to the pandemic.
Sumberg said the waste district budget being voted on at the town level requiring votes by Australian ballot is “a real burden on the towns.”
Rivers suggested that the board follows what most other waste districts do and have the waste district board approve the budget. A motion to that effect was made and passed with one voting against, Steve Gray, of Lyndon.
Gray, a board member of Lyndon, advocated for keeping local select boards involved, and said those boards are closer to the voters.
Board member Elizabeth Hubbard, from Sutton, asked when the budget would be voted on by the waste district. She said the select board in her town is “not 100 percent sold on it.” She said they would prefer to have the waste district board act on the budget after town meeting so “they could at least get a show of hands” on support for the NEKWMD budget.
Tomasi said he would reach out to the Sutton Select Board to schedule a visit to discuss the issue.
Budget Update
The waste district’s April financials showed revenues exceeding expenses in the amount of $3,645.74. “For the year, we are running a deficit of $11,796.16,” Tomasi noted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.