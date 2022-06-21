LYNDON — Plans for a Sanborn Covered Bridge Riverfront Park are taking shape.
The Select Board on Monday reviewed conceptual drawings for a two-acre park located adjacent to the historic covered bridge on Main Street.
The project, in development for the past year, would create a 2-acre riverside oasis within walking distance of the downtown.
“The Sanborn Covered Bridge Riverfront Park project provides an opportunity to provide trail linkages, be a welcoming northern gateway entrance into Lyndonville, and can provide outdoor recreation space with different amenities than is seen in other public outdoor spaces in Lyndon,” said Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton.
SLR Consulting produced the two conceptual drawings, which imagine what a park might look like.
The drawings include similar elements such as pedestrian paths and seating, open lawns and shade trees, a sculpture, pavilions with educational signage, and kayak/canoe access to the Passumpsic River.
A key difference is the parking lot configuration. One drawing shows a 13-space gravel parking lot that extends into the property, the other has a 31-space lot along the roadside.
The Select Board unanimously preferred the roadside parking option, Plan B, because it was less intrusive, easier to supervise, and allowed for more open space.
“When you leave the parking area on foot you’re only going to see green from there, you’re not going to have paving or other vehicles bothering you once you’re in the park area,” said Selectman Chris Thompson.
Looking ahead, Thompson stressed the importance of gathering public opinion during the early stages of project design, and Gratton agreed, saying she simply wanted the Select Board to screen the project for red flags.
She said the concept drawings were a first draft, representing “someone’s dream about the site,” and that public input (and additional site assessment) would be required before proceeding to the next step in the design process: A formal site design.
“We will be doing other community outreach to make sure it’s getting broad public opinion,” Gratton said.
Sanborn Covered Bridge Waterfront Park is a grant-funded project pulling from various sources.
The town has already secured $404,000 for project development and applications for $350,000 from the Northern Borders Regional Commission and $380,000 in Congressional Directed Spending (requested through Sen. Bernie Sanders) are due later this year.
Addition grant applications will be submitted later this year to the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative, USDA Community Facilities Grant Program, Vermont Historic Preservation Grant Program, and T-Mobile (which offers $50,000 grants for such projects).
Those funds will allow for the renovation of the bridge, reconstruction of the abutments, and the creation of the park.
“It’s a big, ambitious project. But you’ve got a lot of eyes on it,” Gratton said. “I was at a conference two weeks ago, and all types of people said ‘We’re hearing about Sanborn.’ Lyndon is making a mark elsewhere in the planning world. So don’t be daunted. we’ll make it happen.”
Select Board members offered their thanks to Gratton for her work in securing funding and pushing the project forward.
“You’re making incredible progress in a short amount of time,” Thompson said.
Down the road, the town faces a choice between two proposed riverfront parks: One at Sanborn Covered Bridge, the other at the former town garage site on Route 114.
The 2.21-acre town garage site was eyed for a riverfront park in 2018. Following a pandemic delay, the property was recently razed and a Phase II Supplemental environmental assessment will determine if remediation is required.
When choosing between the locations, town officials must determine which projects serve Lyndon’s best interests, and which will cater to the most people regardless of income or access to transportation.
Gratton offered points to consider.
” I think we need to think deeply about which one are you going to run with? Which one is more accessible to the community? Which one is best able to leverage the other assets of Lyndon? And which one do you have the capacity to take on? I think these are some of the questions you need to ask,” she said.
ABOUT THE SANBORN BRIDGE
Built around 1870, the Sanborn Bridge is the last of the Paddleford truss bridges that once crossed the Passumpsic River. The others were destroyed by the 1927 flood.
Formerly known as the Centre Bridge, it once connected Lyndonville and Lyndon Center. It was taken out of service in 1960 and moved one mile to its current location near the Route 5/114/122 intersection. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.
The Sanborn Bridge nearly fell into the river a decade ago but was saved by emergency repairs in 2013.
In February, the town entered into a purchase-and-sale agreement to buy the historic bridge and approximately two acres of land from Arthur and Jeanne Elliott for $10,000.
