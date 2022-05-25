Concerned Students Submit Letter Addressing School Behavior

The pandemic has caused countless disruptions to schools, from forcing classes and schools to shift remote to canceling sports and activities, but a concerned parent recently expressed concern over disruptions even when students are in class.
The parent, a Northeast Kingdom resident and former school board member, raised concerns about “appalling” student behavior during a recent meeting of the Kingdom East School Board.
“I’d like to thank you guys for what you do, I’ve been there with you so I know what you guys have to do. I appreciate that and I appreciate the staff. I think everybody’s doing the best they can do with what’s going on,” the parent said. “I know it’s been a crazy couple years. I have concerns with behavior in the schools, with the students. I feel like things are getting a little out of hand.”
The parent said his daughter had described troubling behavior and taken it upon herself to write a letter of concern to the school administration and have many of her classmates sign it.
“I know things are being dealt with, I’m not saying things aren’t being dealt with. I just want to point out I think we really have a behavior problem with our kids, and something needs to be done,” the parent said. “Honestly, some of the stuff I hear. I know we can only do so much, but how some of these kids act is honestly appalling.”
The parent acknowledged he had been in contact with school administrators, and they were responding, but he wanted to make sure the board was aware and looked for ways to address it.
“Thank you for bringing it forward for sure, and we will follow up on that,” said Board Chair Cynthia Stuart, of Concord, who asked that the student letter be sent to Superintendent Jen Botzojorns.
This week Botzojorns shared the letter with the KESD board and wrote about the challenges KESD and all schools have faced.
“We have been having a hard time at school because there are so many interruptions between support calls and loud noises,” wrote the students, who went on to describe threats, inappropriate comments, and even tripping and kicking kids and breaking a student’s glasses. “They also make racist jokes about people at school and are constantly yelling at teachers.”
The letter was signed by 8 students.
In her reflections, Botzojorns said the letter saddens her and noted part of academic recovery will not just require teaching fundamental academic subjects but “more importantly social skills, positive interactions, strong relationships, and how to communicate feelings appropriately.
Botzojorns noted the high number of staff and student absences during the year, as well as stressors that occur outside school, like food insecurity, family concerns, traumatic events, and others.
“In my 30+ years in education I have not seen such unkind situations,” wrote Botzojorns. “As I speak to colleagues across the state, they share similar challenges.”
Social and emotional learning has been a point of focus in the early stages of educational recovery and response planning by the Vermont Agency of Education. AOE Secretary Dan French has repeatedly addressed social and emotional learning as the first step toward academic recovery and even addressed the subject in a memo about educational recovery to Vermont’s educators released Friday.
French said AOE will work with the Vermont Agency of Human Services to coordinate mental health and wellness supports and will partner with the Agency of Human Services to offer grants that assist Supervisory Unions and their partners in implementing universal social-emotional screening, expanded school mental health services and professional development on youth mental health and suicide prevention. AOE is also offering educators an online platform of resources and guidance dedicated to social and emotional learning.
“Collectively we face the profound obligation to reverse the damage COVID-19 caused to our students’ academic success and personal well-being,” wrote French. “We will recover, rebuild and reinvent.”
In her memo to the KESD Board, Botzojorns outlined some of the efforts that have been undertaken to address the immediate concerns and indicated a more full report on discipline data, behavior and responses will be shared at KESD’s meeting on June 14.
“The year has been challenging, and I appreciate that students are willing and able to speak up,” wrote Botzojorns.
“The number of behavior issues is more than we’ve ever seen before,” said Botzojorns in an interview Tuesday. “No matter how bumpy things get I always feel when you work with young people you always have the future ahead of you and you can look at the positive.”
Botzojorns said student behavior problems are almost always a symptom of trouble and trauma in their personal lives.
Botzojorns said there are myriad causes from the inconsistency of resources at home, disrupted school, familial stressors, and even the influence of media and peers.
“Kids are misbehaving – kids need to not behave this way,” she said. “What we need is to really understand and love the children and figure out where it comes from.”
