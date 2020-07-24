Two weeks after the executive director position at the Littleton Chamber of Commerce was suspended because of lack of money, the chamber’s board of directors issued statement addressing the concerns they’ve since received about the organization and its future.
In a press release issued Friday, LACC Board of Directors President William Jolly said the directors would like to communicate to chamber members and the public that they have been aware of concerns about the financial well-being and direction of the chamber.
“We appreciate how important the townspeople and our members are to the chamber’s success, and we recognize the importance of the chamber to the town,” he said. “We cannot do it without your support.”
Like so many organizations throughout the world, the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce has experienced a drastic drop in revenue, said Jolly.
“Virtually all of our events and gatherings, which we count on for income, have been canceled in the last five months,” he said. “It is fairly common knowledge that the chamber is in financial trouble.”
The board is working actively to complete a plan for turning the chamber around and continuing its mission to serve the business community in the Littleton area, said Jolly.
“At this time there are efforts in the works that are not complete, yet are very promising,” he said. “In the near future we will be able to determine with much more certainty what is the best path for the chamber. As soon as the plan is finalized, we will present it to our members and the public.”
For the benefit of the chamber and the town, the directors ask LACC members and community members to be patient and confident “in the board’s sincere intent to be transparent with our membership, our stakeholders,and the townspeople,” said Jolly.
“The chamber has seen its ups and downs, has had its share of difficulty in the past, and has emerged triumphant,” he said. “There is no doubt in our minds that we will come through this stronger than before. Thank you for your ongoing support, thank you for your patience, and thank you for your understanding.”
The chamber, which has about 275 members, struggled a few years ago with finances, before the pandemic.
The executive director position had been filled by Nathan Karol, who joined the LACC in 2018.
On July 9, a day before his last day as director, Karol said chambers of commerce had not been eligible for federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money and were not eligible for nonprofit funding or Main Street program funding.
Since that time, though, the state has created a $2 million partnership with chambers of commerce to ensure that they continue to function and to help New Hampshire businesses with marketing efforts and local business transactions.
On Friday, state Rep. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, who serves on the Governor’s Office For Emergency Relief and Recovery advisory board, said she is working with Jolly on getting some clarifications on the funding and will be soon be connecting with Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, for information about funding.
“I’m hopeful that by next week, they’ll know what funds they can receive and how they are to be spent,” said Hennessey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.