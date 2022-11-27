LANCASTER — Two local residents and a member of the Nash Stream Forest Citizens Advisory Committee have raised concerns about environmental impacts to parts of the Nash Stream State Forest from Off-Highway Recreational Vehicle use.

During the committee’s meeting on Nov. 17 at the North County Resource Center in Lancaster — drawing a small turnout with four members of the public as well as representatives from the New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands and the state Trails Bureau — committee member Jamie Sayen, of Stratford, said the state is in violation of RSA 215-A:42, the New Hampshire statute on OHRVs and trails on state land.

