Concerns Raised About Vacant Kennametal Building In Lyndonville

The Town of Lyndon is considering a local “anti-mothballing” ordinance aimed at the owners of contaminated former manufacturing sites including the long-vacant Kennametal building on Main Street.
The former “Tap & Die” building is still owned by the Pennsylvania industrial tool and parts manufacturer Kennametal — which closed the plant in March of 2014 and moved its machinery and 80 jobs to Massachusetts. The location had been the site of a machine tool plant since 1930.
But the land is owned by the multinational engineering and technology company, Bosch Tool Corporation.
On Wednesday, Lyndon Planning Commission Member Curtis Carpenter said he thinks Bosch could be doing more to help redevelop the site.
“My impression is that the property owners, concerned about environmental liability, have decided that it is cheaper and less risky to simply “mothball” the property, than attempt to sell it or restore it to productive use,” wrote Carpenter in an email shared with his fellow commissioners.
“I’m thinking about possibly proposing an anti-mothballing bylaw, which would require owners of a certain class of industrial properties to investigate property conditions and, if contamination is discovered, to complete any necessary remediation within a specified time period.”
Carpenter also sent the email to Northeastern Vermont Development Association Community and Economic Recovery Specialist Annie McLean.
McLean, who used to work in the Lyndon planning and zoning office, responded with some background information about the Kennametal building.
“Kennametal is very eager to sell the building, however, a potential purchaser would need approval from Bosch to take on the existing long-term and lease agreement,” said McLean in her response. “In the past Bosch has been hesitant to work with potential buyers, citing the uncertainty of the remediation work that is underway. Additionally, Kennametal has been hesitant to provide access to their records or allow access to the building for environmental assessment without a purchase and sale agreement in place … Bosch is the party liable for any and all contamination …”
McLean said Bosch has been working with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation over the years to implement a corrective action plan for the known contaminants at the facility, but the initial plan did not work as expected and a new plan is now needed.
The commission decided to look further into the issue and consult with the town select board and the state about the situation.
