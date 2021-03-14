The Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield received more donations during COVID-19 and that might be bad news.
The yet-to-be-launched Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, designed to help performance venues survive the pandemic, would count financial gifts as “revenue.” That means non-profits like the Weathervane could be penalized for prolific fundraising, and have their applications moved down SVOG’s three-tier priority list.
“We experienced over a 100 percent increase in our charitable giving, and that knocked us down to tier three in the [SVOG],” Artistic Director Ethan Paulini said during a talk hosted by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on Friday.
Under proposed SVOG guidelines, the neediest applicants gain first access.
Tier 1 applicants with 90 percent or greater loss can apply to SVOG in the first 14 days; Tier 2 with 70 percent or greater losses can apply during the next 14-day period; and Tier 3 with 25 percent of greater losses can apply 28 days after the launch.
However, Tori Haring Smith, board member for the Peterborough Players, felt the revenue definition was biased against non-profits, pushing them to the back of the line.
Like many, she worries that the $16.25 billion SVOG program will be emptied before some (or all) Tier 3 applicants receive grants.
She asked for donations to be removed from the revenue definition, when the Small Business Administration opens the program later this year.
“We’re being punished because we’ve been aggressive in our private fundraising,” she said, adding, “If contributed money gifts count as revenue in the priority list, we’ll be knocked down to the third group and we’re pretty convinced there won’t be any money left.”
Originally, applicants were forbidden from applying to both the SVOG and the Paycheck Protection Program.
The most recent federal stimulus package — the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan — scraps that restriction. Now, if a venue takes out a PPP loan, it is deducted from their SVOG grant.
That’s a relief for some performing arts venues, which had faced a difficult decision: Apply to the PPP by the March 31 deadline and get a quick infusion of cash for limited purposes, or wait for the yet-to-be-announced date to apply for SVOG, which is tailored to the needs of the performing arts industry.
Paulini said The Weathervane Theater received a second PPP draw in January.
However, he added, federal funding is not a cure all. The theater must clear significant financial hurdles over the next year. COVID has increased operating costs and impacted revenue.
“We’re just trying to navigate all of those different challenges,” he said.
Haring Smith said the pandemic hit the Peterborough Players with a “triple whammy” — COVID closed the venue, drove away audiences, and added to expenses.
“We’ve not had a single live performance since March 7 of last year, and that created a liability for ourselves unintentionally, because we had sold subscriptions to our winter and summer season by then,” she said.
Should the Peterborough Players receive federal funds, she said, they intend to stage an outdoor performance of the classic play “Our Town,” which Thornton Wilder wrote in Peterborough.
She said it would be “a gift to the community for their support” and “a first step for our community to heal. As they say in Our Town at the beginning, ‘Another day’s begun.’”
