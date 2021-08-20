Concerns Raised Over Lyndon Park And Ride Proposal

LYNDON — Plans for a municipal park and ride facility drew criticism at the Development Review Board meeting on Thursday.
Chris Martel, the operations manager for Calkins Rock Products, attended via Zoom and expressed concerns over the proposed 10-space park and ride, which would be located across the street from his company.
He said crisscrossing traffic patterns could put household vehicles in the path of tractor-trailers.
“I’m concerned about safety. We have a lot of trucks that roll in and out of here,” he said, noting that the likelihood for an accident increased in the late fall when “it’s dark and foggy by the river.”
Martel said Calkins Rock Products had operated its own park and ride in the same spot “for years,” but closed it due to bad behavior.
“People were abandoning vehicles. They were breaking windshields there. They were dealing drugs there. There was drug paraphernalia that was picked up there, needles and such. There were people urinating out there beside their cars. There were people pandering there, people doing donuts in our yard. It just went on and on and on,” he said. “We tried to control it, but it just went out of hand. That’s why we finally had to shut it down.”
Martel questioned the need for the park and ride. He said a similar facility located at the intersection of Center Street and Route 122, by the Miller’s Run covered bridge, was little used.
“It’s half-empty most of the time,” he said.
He said the proposed gravel surface would be problematic for snow removal and during mud season, and suggested that lighting issues in the area created an additional safety hazard.
“It’s really not the best location that I can see, I don’t understand where this came about,” he said.
He wondered if the town would consider another location, and recommended an empty parking lot located 600 feet away on Back Center Road. He said it offered more room, was already paved and was better situated for park and ride activities.
“With a little brush cutting and a little organization, that would make an awesome spot,” Martel said, adding that if the property was for sale, “There’s definitely more room over there and the access is a lot safer.”
The Development Review Board promised to take Martel’s comments under advisement and to notify him when the matter returns to the DRB.
The park and ride would be located nearby Interstate 91 Exit 23.
The town has submitted a grant application to the Vermont Department of Transportation. The DOT will conduct a site visit as part of the application process. That is expected to take place in October.
If the town is selected as a grant recipient, VTrans would cover 80% of the project’s estimated cost of just under $21,000.
