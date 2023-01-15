Concerns Voiced About Bill Seeking To Replace N.H. Site Evaluation Committee

Concerns are being voiced about a bill that would dissolve the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee, which was created more than 50 years ago, in 1971, to review, approve, monitor and enforce compliance in the siting, construction and operation of large-scale energy facilities.
House Bill 609, prime-sponsored by state Rep. Michael Vose, R-Epping, seeks to shift the regulation of energy facility siting to the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission and establish new rules to replace the NHSEC.
In the North Country, the SEC is supported by several residents who rallied in opposition to the proposed Northern Pass Transmission line.
In 2018, SEC members voted against Eversource Energy’s NPT project, concluding that NPT did not meet its burden of proof and the applicant failed to prove that the site and facility as proposed would not unduly interfere with the orderly economic development of the region.
On Friday, Jack Savage, president of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, one of the more public opponents of Northern Pass, gave his perspective and concern about HB 609.
“We are very aware of it,” he said.”The primary concern is the notion of dissolving the SEC, which is a place where the private sector and communities have a voice in potentially very impactful siting decisions. We would argue that’s an important voice and you are likely to lose that if you tuck those things into the PUC, which I would argue often operates in a far less open way.”
The bill’s purpose states that the Legislature shall recognize that the selection of sites for energy facilities might have significant impacts on and benefits on the welfare of the population, private property, the location and growth of industry, the overall economic growth of the state, the environment of the state, historic sites, aesthetics, air and water quality, the use of natural resources, and public health and safety.
According to HB 609’s text, released this week, “it is in the public interest to maintain a balance among those potential significant impacts and benefits in decisions about the siting, construction, and operation of energy facilities in New Hampshire; that undue delay in the construction of new energy facilities be avoided and the construction of critical infrastructure be encouraged; that full and timely consideration of environmental consequences be provided; that all entities planning to construct facilities in the state be required to provide full and complete disclosure to the public of such plans; and that the state ensure that the construction and operation of energy facilities is treated as a significant aspect of land-use planning in which all environmental, economic, and technical issues are resolved in an integrated fashion.”
Energy facilities include industrial structures such as oil refineries, natural gas, propane gas, natural gas, electric generating station equipment with a capacity of 30 megawatts or greater, electric transmission lines in excess of 100 kilovolts and in excess of 10 miles in length associated with a generating facility and over a route not already occupied by a transmission line, and a new electric transmission line in excess of 200 kilovolts.
The PUC can assert jurisdiction over any facility and associated equipment that it determines requires a siting certificate either on its own motion or by petition of the applicant or two or more petitioners.
Under the bill, a petitioner means a person filing a petition meeting any of the following conditions: a petition endorsed by 100 or more registered voters in the host community or host communities, a petition endorsed by 100 or more registered voters from abutting communities, or a petition endorsed by the governing body of a host community or two or more governing bodies of abutting communities.
If made law, HB 609 would allow the commission to exempt an energy facility from its jurisdiction when it determines that other existing state or federal statutes, state or federal agency rules or municipal ordinances provide adequate protection under the relevant New Hampshire statute or the general public indicates that the objectives are met through the individual review process of state or federal agencies or municipalities.
Savage noted what has been some opposition to the SEC.
“There are those who like to argue that the SEC has somehow been a barrier to things, but there’s only one project that I’m aware of that they ever said no to,” he said.
That project was Northern Pass.
“The SEC provides an opportunity for many stakeholders to have input to shape projects to make them better over time, and so we would be arguing that in general that is a very good thing for the state,” said Savage. “Northern Pass failed before the SEC not because of the SEC, but because it was a poorly thought-through plan and project that just simply didn’t meet the standards they are required to meet.”
For those who would like to see the region avail itself of more large-scale hydro from Quebec into New England, he said New Hampshire already hosts a line delivering 2,000 megawatts running through it and the state is already doing more than its fair share in that regard.
Maine is currently going through a transmission line process for hydro-power into New England and there is a permitted corridor in Vermont that would allow for another 1,000-megawatt line, the New England Clean Power Link, part of which would go under Lake Champlain and the rest underground, he said.
Another project, the Champlain-Hudson Power Express, is proposing its own line under Lake Champlain.
In 2017, National Grid also proposed the Granite State Power Link that would connect into New Hampshire along an existing transmission line corridor.
Savage said he doesn’t want to speculate about HB 609 being a back-door way to revive Northern Pass or a similar project.
As for the bill, he said it will be interesting to see who will be in the long line expressing concerns about it.
“I think many people were waiting to see exactly what the proposed bill would say before expressing too strong of an opinion,” said Savage. “We are still in the process of absorbing and understanding the text of the bill and the intent, but in general, the SEC has been a critically important way that the public gets to air the information and concerns about potential projects that have a direct impact on them.”
On Friday, William Hinkle, spokesman for Eversource, the region’s largest utility, was asked if Eversource supports HB 609, if the company had anything to do with the idea of the bill or its drafting, if Eversource approached Vose or any other legislator to ask them to sponsor it, if anyone representing the company will be testifying in support of HB 609, and if Eversource is looking to revive Northern Pass or a similar project in the future.
“Last year, the legislature passed a bill (SB 256) creating a committee to study the feasibility of replacing the Site Evaluation Committee,” he said. “This fall, that legislative committee met several times and issued a report with a series of recommendations for future legislation aimed at improving the state’s siting laws. One of the recommendations was to give the Public Utilities Commission the authority to review project applications, in place of the SEC.”
Several state agencies, all of the state’s utilities, and other interested stakeholders were asked and provided testimony to the committee on the current SEC process, said Hinkle.
“House Bill 609 was released earlier this week, and the company is currently reviewing the text,” he said. “As with other significant legislative proposals that impact Eversource or our customers, we will engage in the legislative process to provide our perspective of the challenges and benefits of this bill.”
As for another Northern Pass, he said, “We do not have an active project to bring additional hydroelectric power into New Hampshire to help address the region’s energy shortage. We share the concerns of our customers, the Governor, and countless other Granite Staters about the lack of sufficient energy resources to meet our customers’ electricity needs on the coldest winter days and the unprecedented price volatility in the energy supply market, due to world events. We are doing everything we can to work with our customers to mitigate the impacts of high energy costs.”
A voicemail was left with Vose asking about his concerns with the NHSEC as it exists currently and if anyone asked him to sponsor the HB 609, which has been referred to the House’s Science, Technology and Energy Committee.
A response was not received by press time Friday.
